MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, And Mirana Ventures Establish Fund For Aptos Ecosystem Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore City, SG, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, and Mirana Ventures have jointly launched a fund to support projects launching in the Aptos ecosystem. This fund will target promising projects built on the Aptos by providing resources for the development of critical Web3 use cases that utilize Aptos' infrastructure, innovations such as Block-STM, and seamless interoperability with key EVM ecosystems.









The fund underscores strong confidence in Aptos's technological innovations and potential, contributing to the acceleration of ecosystem projects; it reflects the increasing recognition of the potential for protocols, platforms, and decentralized applications (dapps) deployed on Aptos. It reinforces that Aptos stands apart from other L1s due to its innovative Move programming language and unwavering commitment to scalability, security, and decentralization.

MEXC Ventures, Foresight Ventures, and Mirana Ventures are also proudly supporting Aptos Code Collision, the flagship hackathon program of the Aptos ecosystem. This strategic collaboration aims to foster innovation by awarding prizes to the most promising projects and builders within the community. In partnership with the Aptos Foundation, these top VCs are dedicated to enhancing user engagement through a series of on-platform activities, campaigns, and educational initiatives driving growth and development within the Aptos community.

At MEXC, we are proud to back trailblazing projects building on Aptos , said Tracy Jin, Vice President of MEXC. “With the upcoming MOVE2 update, Aptos' tech stack remains innovative, and its low latency and high throughput performances have been battle-tested. The upcoming integration of USDT and the promise of Aptos Ascend will further enhance Aptos DeFi. We look forward to advancing blockchain innovation and promoting a sustainable, scalable future for the industry.

Foresight Ventures also expressed confidence in Aptos' potential.“Innovators from the Aptos ecosystem are tackling-and, in some cases, eliminating-key challenges facing the broader blockchain builder community,” said Forest Bai, Co-Founder and CEO .“This strategic move is just the first step in our support for projects built on Aptos, with plans to continuously invest more resources to deepen their engagement, together with our exchange partners like Bitget.”

"There's truly exceptional innovation taking place across the Aptos ecosystem and powered by the Network's infrastructure, tech stack, and tooling," said David Toh, Managing Partner of Mirana Ventures . "The security, scalability, and developer empowerment fundamental to Aptos' technology aligns with our philosophy. This ecosystem fund will provide the necessary resources to fuel the next phase of growth for protocols, projects, and platforms on Aptos operating across use cases and benefitting from an interoperable, scalable, and reliable non-EVM environment."

About MEXC Ventures

MEXC is a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform that provides 5 World-Leading Advantages For All Trader . MEXC Ventures is a comprehensive fund under MEXC Group, committed to empowering innovations of the cryptocurrency field, via strategic investment, M&A, FOF, and project incubation. Mexc Ventures upholds the concept of "Empowering Partners and Growing Together" by fully sharing fund resources and providing solid support for projects. For more information, visit MEXC Venture .

About Foresight Ventures

Foresight Ventures is the first and only crypto VC bridging East and West. With a research-driven approach and offices in the US and Singapore, we are a powerhouse in crypto investment and incubation. Our premier media network includes The Block, Foresight News, BlockTempo, and Coinness. We aggressively invest in the most daring innovations and are dedicated to partnering with visionary projects and top teams to help them succeed, reshaping the future of digital finance and beyond. Learn more at Foresight Venture .

About Mirana Ventures

Mirana Ventures is a leading global investment fund that provides long-term capital and strategic partnerships to visionary founders and fund managers in the Web3 space. By leveraging our business partnerships with Bybit, Mantle and a broad network of portfolio companies and funds, we help founders transfer their groundbreaking ideas into reality.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can be risky. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

