Ukraine Has High Hopes For Poland's Presidency Of EU Council - Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has high hopes for the Polish presidency of the Council of the European Union and is counting on the support from European partners in opening all clusters in the EU accession talks.

This was stated by the for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, who spoke at a joint briefing with his Moldovan counterpart Mihai Popsoi in Chisinau, reports Ukrinform.

The head of Ukrainian noted that one of the main topics of the negotiations was the joint progress and interaction of Ukraine and Moldova on the path to the EU.

"We have high hopes for the Polish presidency (in the EU Council - ed.), which will begin on January 1, 2025. Our approach, our understanding is that we will open (negotiation) clusters. We hope for the support from our European friends, not one after the other, but in parallel lines," said Sybiha.

He added that the most important thing for Ukraine and Moldova now is to "believe in ourselves, confidently follow this path, and not let Russia throw us off course."

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that during the negotiations the parties separately focused on the issues of regional cooperation in the field of energy, increasing energy generation, development of energy infrastructure, and use of gas transmission networks.

"We also discussed regional cooperation in the field of transport infrastructure, which is focused on the Danube and Black Sea ports and within the framework of international organizations," the minister said.

Sybiha also noted the effective format of meetings and the mechanism of interaction at the level of foreign ministers in the Moldova-Romania-Ukraine tripartite format.

"Perhaps it is time to suggest to the top leadership of the states to consider the possibility of scaling this tripartite format to a tripartite meeting of the governments of our three countries," Sybiha said.

As reported, Polish journalist Marcin Terlik, in an article for the Onet publication, citing informed sources, suggested that Poland could exploit the EU presidency to put pressure on Ukraine on the issue of Volyn.