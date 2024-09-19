Finland Says Support For Ukraine Will Be Priority During Its OSCE Presidency

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Support for Ukraine, which is fighting off Russian aggression, will be a priority during Finland's chairmanship of the OSCE next year.

Finland's Foreign Elina Valtonen said this at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday, outlining the country's priorities as the incoming OSCE Chair-in-Office for 2025.

"After two-and-a-half years of Russia's full-scale war of aggression, Ukraine continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience. It is our collective responsibility to support Ukraine in its lawful defense against the aggressor. It is our principal task also in the OSCE," she said.

Valtonen emphasized that all countries must strive towards a world where mutually agreed rules and international law prevail.

According to her, the overarching theme of Finland's chairmanship in the OSCE will be "resilience" - both of the participating states and for the OSCE.

"The ability to respond to and recover from crises has gained increased attention among the participating states due to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine," Valtonen added.

She stressed that on the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act, the Helsinki principles and commitments remain valid.

"Sovereignty, including the right to belong or not to belong to international organizations, refraining from the threat or use of force, the inviolability of frontiers, territorial integrity of states. The peaceful settlement of disputes, the non-intervention in internal affairs, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. These are not only commitments among those agreed in Helsinki in 1975. They are also legal obligations stemming from the UN Charter. Finland will emphasize their relevance throughout the coming year and we will be vocal when they are violated," Valtonen said.

Separately, she noted that support for Ukraine would be one of the key priorities during Finland's chairmanship of the OSCE in 2025.

"We must respond to current challenges. The security situation in Europe is more unpredictable than at any other time since the end of the Cold War. Supporting Ukraine remains a priority. At the same time, Finland is committed to working across the OSCE region towards the settlement of conflict, easing tensions and building trust, the minister said.