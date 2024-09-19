House Bill To Limit Responsible Investing Would Harm Nation's Capital Market System

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 19, 2024 /3BL/ - Yesterday the U.S. House of Representatives passed the first of two bill packages aimed at restricting the ability of investors to act on climate risk. This legislation would harm the nation's capital system by limiting the consideration of financially relevant information and putting retirement security at risk.

Ceres issued the following statement on the two bill packages:

The House is expected to vote today on the second bill package, which would restrict the authority of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to compel critical disclosures and oversee the shareholder democracy process. If enacted, the bill would dramatically shift the balance of power away from investors and towards corporate management, restricting transparency and inhibiting shareholder engagement.

