Advancing Women In Tech: AMD Commitment To Building An Inclusive Culture

(MENAFN- 3BL) Promoting equal opportunities for women is part of our broader work to build a more inclusive culture, and this requires intentional effort and continuous change. Our approach to improving the representation of women involves providing mentorship, training, and programs specifically tailored to address the unique challenges they face in our industry.

In 2023, we launched Advancing Women in Tech (AWT), a comprehensive experience designed to empower, retain, and support AMD women in technical careers. Research shows that many women leave the engineering workforce after about 4 to 10 years because they feel their employer is not investing in them, a sense of isolation due to the lack of a network of peers, and not knowing how to navigate a path forward in their career.i To help address these challenges, our AWT program targets AMD women at the Senior Engineer and Member of Technical Staff (MTS) levels.

The program includes sessions on career development, presentation skills, filing a patent, networking, and addressing the confidence gap. The AWT team travels to AMD sites and holds these workshops locally. Our Creative Studio filmed panel sessions with senior executive and technical women at AMD to allow every participant to learn from the same leaders, regardless of their location. Each section of content opens with one of these recorded panels. The program is extremely interactive, and participants come away enabled to better navigate the unique challenges of women in technical careers, with an expanded network of women and tools to enable them to advance in their careers.

In 2023, we held six programs, in San Jose, California, Markham, Canada, and Austin, Texas. We review feedback from participants and adjust content for constant improvement, which has led to the program evolving over time. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are expanding our offerings for 2024. We visited our Hyderabad site in February 2024 and hosted two well-received and impactful sessions. Looking forward, we will revisit the sites from 2023, expand with two additional sites, and offer alumni events for past participants.

Read more at .

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .



i“Understanding Generation Z in the workplace,” Deloitte, (accessed May 15, 2024).