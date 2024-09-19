Mary Kay Enhances Global Resource Conservation With 1.4 Million Trees Planted And Forest Stewardship Council® Certification
Originally published in Mary Kay's 2024 Sustainability Report
FOREST STEWARDSHIP AT MARY KAY
Mary Kay celebrated International Day of Forests by highlighting its certification from the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®). The certification applies to Mary Kay's Print and Digital Imaging Center in North Texas (FSC® C181627).
Mary Kay has a commitment to support responsible forestry by using certified sustainable paper sources for paper inserts, distribution cases and shipping boxes.
30%: Current rate of postconsumer recycled paper content for product paper inserts printed at the Mary Kay Print Center.
1.4 MILLION TREES PLANTED GLOBALLY
Through our partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation , Mary Kay is making a positive environmental impact in ecosystems where we operate around the world using reforestation and urban forestry to solve issues of climate change, community, and biodiversity. The Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest member nonprofit dedicated to planting trees .
THE ARBOR DAY PARTNERSHIP BY THE NUMBERS
16 years planting together
30+ reforestation projects across nine countries, providing valuable resources and ecosystem service
1.4 million+ trees in the ground
100, 000 trees planted in 2023 in Spain, Mexico and in the U.S., in Georgia and California, with a focus on areas of critical needs
CONSERVATION AWARD
In 2023, Mary Kay received an award for“Leadership in Conservation and Sustainability” by Texan by Nature , founded by former First Lady, Laura Bush. TxN 20 recognizes Texas' publicly traded and private companies from 12 industry sectors that have made a demonstrative commitment to conservation.
