Radiantgraph Adds Cloud Integrations To Accelerate Personalization And Consumer Engagement For Health Plans

AI has shown success in helping plans hyper-personalize communications, engage consumers, improve outcomes and CAHPS and star ratings

However, the gap for most large healthcare organizations is that unstructured and messy "big data" leaves patients disconnected from personalized healthcare RadiantGraph now securely integrates with GCP, AWS, Databricks and Snowflake, bringing powerful personalization to member data within hours – not months or years

Sept. 19, 2024

RadiantGraph , a platform using machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive consumer engagement for healthcare, today announced the launch of its Integration capabilities with AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Snowflake and Databricks. This allows organizations that are moving to cloud platforms, to integrate their data with AI-driven personalization within hours. RadiantGraph empowers health plans to detangle and decipher complex data from operational systems, providers, and other sources, to deliver personalized member communication that improves engagement and care outcomes.

Data challenges are one of the main barriers to the adoption of AI in healthcare. CEOs are eager to implement AI , but data complexity leaves internal teams struggling to connect AI systems with member data. Unstructured data from siloed systems are not easily organized or pulled into systems for models and applications, leaving members disconnected from personalized healthcare that provides information, engagement, and appropriate actions that have a positive impact on clinical outcomes.

A lack of integration can mean patients face delays in addressing health concerns and receiving the right care. This can be especially serious for those suffering from chronic illnesses. RadiantGraph's built in health-data engine addresses the increasingly difficult task of collecting, managing and translating the vast amounts of data needed for member care across health systems.

"AI is already showing tremendous potential in unlocking consumer engagement. The limitation isn't model performance anymore. Instead, the inability of large, established, healthcare organizations to deploy AI and personalization capabilities with legacy data systems at scale, is the challenge," said Anmol Madan , Founder and CEO of RadiantGraph. "Based on market feedback, we incorporated secure cloud integrations and a powerful built-in health data engine within RadiantGraph. These enhancements to our platform unleash the creativity of marketers, engagement leaders, and product managers in healthcare."

RadiantGraph's platform now seamlessly integrates with leading cloud platforms Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, as well as data lakes, Snowflake and Databricks. These integrations allow healthcare companies to scale their member needs quickly, regardless of population and data size. Organizations already using cloud infrastructure are able to connect systems in minutes, bringing personalized AI-based campaigns to new members within weeks.

Previously, deploying personalization capabilities would cost healthcare companies tens of millions and could require years to develop, with teams of tens or hundreds of people managing a constant flow of data. For health plans, not being able to effectively develop and connect applications to members negatively impacts their ability to enroll and retain members, the adoption of preventative point solutions, net promoter score with members and star ratings.

RadiantGraph's platform gives health plans and services a secure and scalable way to reach patient members in a way that engages each person. The platform is SOC 2 Type 2 and HITRUST certified, and HIPAA compliant.

RadiantGraph helps healthcare companies effectively deploy AI models that attract and engage consumers, connect them to their clinical programs, and personalize care. RadiantGraph understands historical patterns to generate hyper personalized experiences for members – down to the individual – that inform strategy and maximize engagement, and the clinical outcomes and adoption in the plan.

About RadiantGraph

RadiantGraph is on a mission to help healthcare organizations leverage AI and machine learning to better understand and engage with consumers. Personalization drives higher consumer adoption and engagement with health benefits, and improves clinical engagement, and long-term healthcare costs. Eight out of ten employees say they would use their health benefits more if they were offered an experience tailored to their individual needs.

Radiantgraph's platform today supports leading health plans and healthcare organizations in substance abuse, mental health, chronic conditions, MSK, and other complex healthcare. RadiantGraph is led by Anmol Madan (ex-CDS Livongo, Teladoc, and co-founder/CEO Ginger); joined by an experienced team of healthcare leaders formerly from Livongo, Teladoc, Ginger, Wheel, and more. Funded by True Ventures, XYZ Ventures, Remus, and other notable investors, RadiantGraph was recently listed as one of Business Insiders "25 Healthcare Startups Set to Take Off in 2024." Learn more at radiantgraph .

