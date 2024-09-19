Sergio Mario Illuminato IAMVULNERABLE At The Italian Cultural Institute In Paris

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A transdisciplinary performative practice ranging from the latest artistic experimentation to the emerging creativity of and european academies.

PARIS, PARIGI, FRANCE, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From October 3 to November 29, 2024, the Italian Cultural Institute in Paris will present IAMVULNERABLE, Failure is an Achievement - Art is Loving Error, a transdisciplinary performative practice curated by Sergio Mario Illuminato, ranging from the latest artistic experimentation to the emerging creativity of schools and european academies. The inauguration of the initiative will take place on Thursday, October 3 at 6:00 PM at the Institute's headquarters in Paris, Hôtel de Galliffet, at 50 rue de Varenne.IAMVULNERABLE is a journey through art and vulnerability carried out in several chapters. Started through an artist residency at the former Pontifical Prison of Velletri last January, the project continues in Paris and then continues next December in Rome, in the spaces of the Historical Museum of Villa Altieri. In the prestigious French setting, a group of artists of 'living matter' will compose an expressive mosaic, using transdisciplinary formats and languages to explore the theme of human vulnerability as a tool for social and civil cohesion.Painting-sculpture and photography-cinema will dialogue with reality, inviting the visitor to look beyond the nightmares of the twenty-first century and to seek deeper solicitations to illuminate alternative futures. In the garden designed by architect Luigi Moretti, the Communicating Artistic Organisms, fragile and informal in their essence as if fallen from the sky, will evoke the 'ruins' of contemporary everyday life, while natural light will highlight photographic shots of Rare Earths, immersed among decaying cells and inscriptions etched by the inmates. Music and sound, crucial elements of the installation, will accompany the audience on a complete sensory experience, inspired by the theories of Maurice Merleau-Ponty.The inaugural event will be opened by the Director of the Institute, Antonio Calbi, and the curator Sergio Mario Illuminato, with the participation of H.E. Ambassador Liborio Stellino, Permanent Representative of Italy to UNESCO, of Alessandra Maria Porfidia, Director of the Sculpture School at the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome. To follow, there will be a private preview screening of the short film Vulnerare, currently in competition at major international festivals, introduced by Giulio Casini, professor at the Libera Università del Cinema in Rome. Finally, the participants will have the opportunity to 'dive' in the Communicating Artistic Organisms installed in the Institute's garden, accompanied by a tasting of the Sicilian wine Pietradolce, originating from the lands of Etna.Culture is an opportunity for development and growth, and sometimes even a way for fighting against injustices. The first step through is to accept our own fragilities. In a world that constantly asks for perfection, we choose to exalt vulnerability, the beauty of the simple and pure gesture. (Antonio Calbi, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute of Paris)For Marco Maria Cerbo, Head of the Coordination Unit of the Italian Cultural Institutes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, IOSONOVULNERABILE embodies one of the principles that inspires our country's cultural diplomacy: that of inclusion, which is expressed through a successful exercise of collaboration between public and non-profit institutions.The artistic devices presented in this project - says Sergio Mario Illuminato- are conceived as 'time capsules' of beauty and perfection that have become ephemeral; cast by Prometheus, they are meant to serve once again as catalysts to regenerate deeper spaces, similar to underground fires, which lead back to the depths of humanity and, from there, to the infinity of the sky.The now three-year collaboration with IAMVULNERABLE strengthens our ongoing commitment to building models of human and collective development that reflect the complexity and beauty of our existence. Pierluigi Sanna, Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital.Among the installations will be Jonchets, or Shanghai, a collective work by young artists from the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome, which invites us not to give in to contemporary social and environmental crises. It is up to all of us - they declare - to try to pull out, one by one, as many fears and vulnerabilities as possible from the complexity of everyday life, seeking a momentum towards contact and emotion.List of participating artists: Sergio Mario Illuminato (painting-sculpture), Rosa Maria Zito (scenography and photography), Roberto Biagiotti (cinema), Lucia Bendia (theater), Patrizia Cavola e Ivan Truol (choreography), Camilla Perugini e Nicholas Baffoni (dance), Andrea Moscianese (music), Davide Palmiotto (sound design), Roberta Melasecca (publishing), Gino Potini (lighting design); the young artists of the Sculpture School of the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome directed by Alessandra Maria Porfidia: Vittoria Andreacchi, Rossella Antezza, Maria Vittoria Rocchi, Violetta Totaro; the students from the Piaget-Diaz State Higher Education Institute in Rome coordinated by Serena Santilli.IAMVULNERABLE, inspired by the book Corpus et Vulnus published by Sergio Mario Illuminato, is a project of the VulnerarTe APS Movement, recognized among the 'Good Cultural Practices of the Lazio Region'.Under the Patronage of the European Parliament, italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lazio Region, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Department of Culture of Rome Capital.IAMVULNERABLE is among the official initiatives of the twentieth edition of the Contemporary Day promoted by AMACI – Association of Italian Contemporary Art Museums and realized with the support of the General Directorate for Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture and the collaboration of the General Directorate for Public and Cultural Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

