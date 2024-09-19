Handicapmd Expands Its Leading Telemedicine Service For Disabled Parking Placards In California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HandicapMD's telehealth connects California state-licensed physicians to patients, offering quick, secure, and affordable evaluations for disabled parking placards.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HandicapMD, the nation's leading telemedicine platform for disabled parking permits, is expanding its services across California. Since its inception in 2022, HandicapMD has helped thousands of patients gain access to disabled parking permits in California , making the process easier and more efficient. Californians can now get evaluated by licensed physicians from the comfort of their own homes, with services starting at just $159.

California has one of the highest numbers of disabled individuals in the country, with over 4 million people utilizing disability benefits. Access to parking accommodations is a critical factor for many disabled individuals who rely on proximity to entrances and accessible spots for daily activities.

"We're proud to offer this vital online handicap placard service to the people of California," says Dr. Eric Jackson-Scott, CEO and Founder of HandicapMD. "Our platform ensures that individuals can secure their disabled parking permits without the hassle of in-person visits, long waits, or complicated paperwork. Our goal is to make the process as seamless and accessible as possible for everyone who qualifies."

In California, eligible patients can use their disabled parking placards to:



Park in designated disabled parking spaces

Avoid parking meter fees in some areas

Extend time limits in restricted parking zones Access more convenient parking at key locations such as grocery stores, medical facilities, and more

With

HandicapMD's easy-to-use telemedicine platform, no appointment is required, and evaluations are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. If a patient does not qualify for a disabled parking permit, they won't be charged for the evaluation.

"We understand how important it is for individuals with disabilities to maintain their mobility and independence," says Dr. Jackson-Scott. "Our service not only helps those in need but does so with convenience and care, reflecting our commitment to improving accessibility in California."

About HandicapMD: HandicapMD is the leading telemedicine platform for disabled parking permits, serving patients across California and the United States. Since its launch, HandicapMD has provided thousands of patients with hassle-free access to certified doctors and streamlined the process of obtaining a disabled parking placard. HandicapMD is dedicated to simplifying healthcare solutions and empowering patients to live fuller, more independent lives.

For more information, visit handicap placards in California

Contact:

Ena Doron

***@handicapmd

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE HandicapMD

