Certified Gemstones Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Certified Gemstones Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The certified gemstones market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.44 billion in 2023 to $10 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to shift towards online sales channels and digital marketing strategies, growth of lab-grown diamonds, expansion of online retail, rising consumer affluence, and rising demand for luxury goods.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Certified Gemstones Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The certified gemstones market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing interest in unique accessories, growing disposable incomes drive purchases, rising in gemstone investment, expanding online gemstone sales platforms, and increasing popularity of colored gemstones in bridal and fashion jewelry.

Growth Driver Of The Certified Gemstones Market

The surge in the use of ornaments is expected to propel the certified gemstone market's growth going forward. Ornaments are decorative objects that are used to enhance the jewelry's appearance. They are typically non-functional accessories that add beauty, grace, or festivity. The surge in the use of ornaments can be attributed to evolving fashion trends, cultural and social significance, personal expression, improved economic conditions, advancement in manufacturing, and effective marketing strategies. Certified gemstones enhance jewelry by ensuring authenticity and quality assurance through detailed analysis and increased market confidence and investment value.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Certified Gemstones Market Share?

Key players in the certified gemstones market include Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd, De Beers SA, Debswana Diamond Company Limited, Tiffany & Company, Graff Diamonds International Limited, Gemological Institute of America Inc., Petra Diamonds Limited, Blue Nile Inc., Lucara Diamond Corporation, Gem Diamonds, Gemfields Group Limited, Swarovski AG, KGK Group, ALROSA-Nyurba, Muzo International Ltd., Fura Gems Inc., Arctic Star Exploration Corp., Jindal Gems, Botswana Diamonds Plc, Pala International Inc., Leibish & Co Ltd, David Morris, GemSelect Limited.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Certified Gemstones Market Growth ?

Major companies operating in the market are developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered gemstone report platforms to enhance the accessibility and affordability of gemological certifications. AI-powered gemstone reports are assessments of gemstones generated using artificial intelligence technology. These reports utilize AI algorithms to analyze various aspects of gemstones, such as their color, clarity, cut, carat weight, and overall quality.

How Is The Global Certified Gemstones Market Segmented?

1) By Gemstone Type: Emerald, Pearl, Ruby, Sapphire, Other Gemstones

2) By Gemstone Category: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Distribution Channel: Store, Non-Store

4) By End-User: Jewelry And Ornaments, Luxury Arts

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Certified Gemstones Market

North America was the largest region in the certified gemstones market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Certified Gemstones Market Definition

Certified gemstones are valuable stones that have undergone examination and authentication by an established gemological authority. This certification process ensures that the gemstone's genuineness, quality, and attributes, such as size, hue, clarity, and shape, are accurately assessed. The certification includes a report that details the gemstone's properties and grading.

