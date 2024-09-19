Wounded Warrior Project's Warrior Care Network Honored With International Award For Clinical Excellence In Mental Health Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Care ®, a partnership between Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) and four leading academic medical centers, will receive the 2024 Sarah Haley Memorial Award for Clinical Excellence by the International Society of Traumatic Stress Studies.

Army veteran Chris Hoff describes Warrior Care Network after being connected to care through Wounded Warrior Project.

This global honor recognizes a clinician or group that demonstrates exceptional care for traumatized individuals. It was founded in honor of Sarah Haley, a pioneering social worker who dedicated her career to understanding and treating the complex needs of Vietnam veterans, paving the way for countless others in the field.

WWPTM and Warrior Care Network offer highly effective accelerated brain health programs to veterans and service members who seek healing from the disruptive symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health concerns. The world-renowned network is led by teams of experts in veteran brain health at Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, Home Base (Massachusetts General Hospital), Operation Mend (UCLA Health), and The Road Home Program (RUSH).

"We are committed to offering the highest-quality direct care for the veterans and their families we serve, and to building a community of excellence that advances the field of mental and brain health. The Sarah Haley Memorial Award affirms our work and we are incredibly honored to be recognized," said Dr. Erin Fletcher, Wounded Warrior Project's director of Warrior Care Network.

Since 2015, more than 5,000 participants have completed Warrior Care Network, which includes

innovative clinical treatment, collaborative wellness workshops, and peer-to-peer support that helps veterans and service members realize lasting healing significantly faster than conventional approaches. Participants attend in small groups in completely confidential and individualized one- to three-week programs.

"Going to the Warrior Care Network was probably one of the greatest decisions I made," said Chris Hoff, an Army veteran living with post-traumatic stress disorder who had previously faced thoughts of suicide. "For so long I had struggled. I got so much from the experience and I'm in such a better place."



Warrior Care Network programs are provided at no cost to participants because of

investment by Wounded Warrior Project and generous donors. More than 90% of participants have successfully completed their programs, and more than 95% would recommend Warrior Care Network to their peers.

WWP and its partners will accept the award at the International Society of Traumatic Stress Studies 40th annual meeting Sept. 25-28 in Boston.

