Navigate Wellbeing Solutions Appoints Brian Golden As New Senior Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, a wellbeing solutions company transforming how organizations improve employees' and engagement, announced that Brian Golden has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales, overseeing the development and execution of Navigate's business development strategy, playing a pivotal role in defining and implementing the company's go-to-market strategy.

"Brian's proven track record of success and purpose-driven mindset makes him a valuable addition to the Navigate

executive team," said Troy W. Vincent. "His extensive experience in the benefits industry, coupled with his client-focused approach, positions him perfectly to lead Navigate to new heights and enhance the client experience."

Golden has over 20 years of experience driving growth in the wellness and benefits industry. Before joining Navigate, he served as Vice President of Sales at Businessolver, Inc., a leading benefits administration technology company. Prior to that, Golden served as Vice President of Sales at Sharecare and Vice President of Alliances at Castlight Health, Inc. He also worked at Mercer Health and Benefits and Willis Towers Watson in health management practices.

"Two key factors attracted me to Navigate," Golden shared. "First, Navigate's unwavering commitment to its mission truly sets it apart – Troy's dedication to 'Do Good Things' is not just a tagline, it is a guiding principle that drives real, positive change for our clients, their employees, and the communities we serve. Second, I was struck by the depth of Navigate's client service excellence and the innovation behind our employee wellbeing platform. From the powerful partner ecosystem to our personalized health coaching solutions, Navigate is transforming the way organizations approach whole-person wellbeing. Our pioneering readiness-to-change model is not only boosting benefits engagement but also making a tangible difference in reducing healthcare costs. I am excited to join forces with Troy, the leadership team, and our dedicated client service, business development, and broker teams to lead a new era of wellbeing that helps companies, and their people thrive."

Golden is the latest in a series of additions that Navigate has made to its executive leadership team, including Brooke Ossenkop as Vice President of Marketing, Christy Smith as Senior Vice President of People & Growth Strategies, and Jenn Lowry, Vice President of Product Strategy.

"Given the rapid growth Navigate has experienced over the past few years, we've brought together an executive leadership team that has a proven track record to drive exponential growth and scale the organization accordingly," Vincent said. "As Navigate enters the next phase of growth and expansion, we are well positioned to help our clients achieve even better outcomes."

About Navigate:

Navigate is an employee wellbeing solutions company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. Navigate is a true one-stop-shop with the tools and technology that connects people to what matters to them and your organization-from physical and mental wellbeing to career fulfillment.

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED