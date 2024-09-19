U.S. Trench Shoring Equipment Industry Research 2024: Trench Shields, Hydraulic Shores, Pipeline Installation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis

A growing emphasis on worker safety in construction has led to stricter regulations and a focus on preventative measures. Trench shoring equipment is a highly effective solution, preventing trench collapses and ensuring worker safety during excavation work. The U.S. construction industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by urbanization and infrastructure development. Construction is a significant contributor to the U.S. economy. According to The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America, Inc., there were over 919,000 construction establishments in the country in the first quarter of 2023.



The U.S. Census Bureau reported an approximate 10% increase in construction spending from 2023 to 2024. This growth has increased the demand for trench-shoring solutions across the country. Trench shoring is critical in ensuring the safety and efficiency of excavation and trenching activities. It involves using supportive systems, such as hydraulic shores, road plates, and trench boxes, to prevent soil cave-ins and provide a stable and safe environment for workers and equipment during underground construction. The market is experiencing growth, largely influenced by the stringent safety regulations governing construction practices. These regulations shape industry standards and practices, particularly excavation and trenching activities.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates that employers comply with trenching requirements laid out by the organization. This is a key factor contributing to the market growth. The OSHA standard here refers to 29 CFR* 1926 Subpart P. Moreover, safety-conscious practices promoted by companies contribute to a culture of awareness and training within the construction industry.

Workers receive training on proper trench shoring procedures, hazard recognition, and emergency response protocols. For instance, Trench Shoring Company offers trench shoring training under the name TRENCH SHORING UNIVERSITY, a part of the company. This knowledge enhances on-site safety and promotes effective utilization and maintenance of trench shoring equipment, prolonging its lifespan and reducing operational costs for contractors, subsequently driving the market.

Manufacturers are adopting several strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and geographical expansion, to increase their market share and cater to changing technological demands. For instance, in April 2024, Pacific Shoring acquired EZE Shore, Ltd., a UK-based company.

In the European market, EZE Shore, Ltd. was known for introducing a robust, lightweight, completely composite trench shoring system for trench depths up to eight feet. As part of this new transaction, Pacific Shoring also acquired the current patent rights in the U.S. and Europe. This acquisition is anticipated to help the company develop new products and position itself as an innovator in the U.S. trench shoring equipment market.

