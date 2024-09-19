Snoqualmie Casino Announces Key Leadership Changes Amid Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNOQUALMIE, Wash., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoqualmie Casino is pleased to announce several leadership changes as the property undergoes a major expansion. Mary Lou Patterson, the former Chief Officer, has been promoted to Interim Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Daniel Hanson, previously the Director of the Snoqualmie Gaming Commission, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer. Asim Bajwa has also joined the team, bringing extensive experience in hospitality management to lead the casino's Hotel Operations.



Mary Lou Patterson has been a cornerstone of Snoqualmie Casino's financial leadership since joining the organization in January 2016. She was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2019, drawing on over 36 years of experience in the casino industry, including executive finance roles within Tribal Gaming for the past 15 years.

Mary Lou's expertise spans a wide range of key projects, from hotel renovations and centralized scheduling to gaming and financial system conversions, as well as the development of guest service programs. Her leadership has significantly contributed to market share expansion and revenue growth across the Snoqualmie Casino property.

“I am so honored and excited to start this new chapter with the Snoqualmie Casino Team. The support from the Snoqualmie Team Members and Snoqualmie Tribe has been truly priceless and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us,” said Mary Lou Patterson, Interim CEO, Snoqualmie Casino.

Daniel Hanson, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in the Tribal gaming industry, has held key regulatory and executive management roles. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribal Gaming Agency. In March 2016, Hanson was appointed as the Executive Director of the Snoqualmie Gaming Commission, a position he held for nearly nine years. Renowned for his deep industry knowledge and strategic vision, Hanson is expected to drive innovative financial strategies at Snoqualmie Casino.

Asim Bajwa, the new leader of Hotel Operations, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from California State University, Northridge, and an MBA from Baylor University. As a key contributor, Bajwa helped launch Forbes-rated operations with Caesars Palace, earning two consecutive Forbes 4-Star ratings. Bajwa's comprehensive background in hospitality management will play a pivotal role in enhancing the casino's hotel services as part of its expansion efforts.

Snoqualmie Casino's expansion plans feature a host of new amenities and upgrades designed to provide unmatched entertainment and hospitality. These strategic investments position the casino to uphold its legacy of excellence and innovation within the industry.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Amanda Beltran

...

(425) 429 - 0845

About Snoqualmie Casino – Seattle's Closest Casino

Just 30 minutes from downtown Seattle and the home fields of the Seahawks, Sounders and Mariners, Snoqualmie Casino combines breathtaking valley views with a sophisticated gaming setting, featuring Washington's first sportsbook, nearly 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, 55 classic table games – including blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Snoqualmie Casino also features national entertainment in an intimate setting, with five distinct dining experiences, and the region's best cigar lounge. For more information, visit