Pool And Spa Global Market 2024 To Reach $26.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pool And Spa Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pool And Spa Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pool and spa market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.44 billion in 2023 to $20.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing home leisure investments as people spent more time at home, a rise in demand for home pools and spas due to travel restrictions, growth in awareness of the benefits of hydrotherapy and wellness, increasing consumer spending on luxury home amenities, expansion of suburban and residential areas.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pool And Spa Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pool and spa market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $26.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer focus on mental and physical well-being, development of solar-powered and water-saving pool and spa solutions, growth in medical and rehabilitation uses for pools and spas, continued expansion of urban residential projects with luxury amenities, rising middle-class income levels driving demand for home improvement.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Pool And Spa Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Pool And Spa Market

The expanding wellness and spa tourism industry is expected to propel the growth of the pool and spa market going forward. The wellness and spa tourism industry involves travel to enhance health and well-being through activities such as spa treatments, fitness programs, and holistic wellness experiences. The wellness and spa tourism industry is growing due to increasing consumer demand for stress relief, holistic health treatments, and overall well-being experiences. Pools and spas are integral to the wellness and spa tourism industries, offering therapeutic water treatments and relaxation experiences that enhance overall well-being.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Pool And Spa Market Share ?

Key players in the market include Kohler Co, Pentair plc, Fluidra S.A., Roca Group, BWT Holding GmbH, Villeroy and Boch, Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Duravit AGa, Bullfrog Spas, Jaquar & Company Private Limited., Harvia Plc, Coast Spas Manufacturing Inc., SAWO Inc., TyloHelo Inc, Arctic Spas Ltd, Blue Haven Pools and Spas, Narvi Oy, KLAFS GmbH & Co. KG, Unbescheiden GmbH, Physiotherm Infrarotkabinen.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Pool And Spa Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the pool and spa market are developing advanced solutions, such as smart pool management systems, to enhance user convenience and efficiency. Smart pool management systems are automated technologies that monitor and control various aspects of pool maintenance, such as water temperature, chemical balance, filtration, and cleaning schedules, often accessible remotely via digital platforms.

How Is The Global Pool And Spa Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Spas, Pools

2) By Accessories: Filters, Chlorinators, Blowers, Cleaners, Covers, Suction Fittings, Pool Pumps, Other Accessories

3) By Material: Plastic, Rubber, Fiberglass, Stainless Steel, Other Materials

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pool And Spa Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pool And Spa Market Definition

Pool and spa refers to facilities or areas designed for recreational and therapeutic water activities. A pool is a large, typically outdoor, structure filled with water for swimming and leisure, while a spa, often called a hot tub or Jacuzzi, is a smaller, heated pool used for hydrotherapy and relaxation. These facilities are commonly found in residential settings, hotels, and health clubs, providing both fitness and wellness benefits.

Pool And Spa Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pool and spa market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pool And Spa Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pool and spa market size, pool and spa market drivers and trends, pool and spa market major players and pool and spa market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Swimming Pool Construction Global Market Report 2024

report/swimming-pool-construction-global-market-report

Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2024

report/swimming-pool-global-market-report

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2024

report/soap-and-cleaning-compounds-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.