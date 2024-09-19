Coldplay reveals Abu Dhabi concert details including venue, presale dates

(MENAFN) Coldplay is reaching new heights with their of the Spheres World Tour, with eight additional United Kingdom dates and sold-out stadium shows across Europe in summer 2024.

Earlier today, the well-known rock group shared on Instagram about their special GCC concert happening in Abu Dhabi



Fans are thrilled as Coldplay announced a special performance in the UAE—their sole show in the Middle East. Fans have the option to sign up for the Coldplay presale on in order to receive priority for ticket purchase.



Grammy Award-winning musical group, known for its classic songs and exciting live shows, will perform a one-time concert at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 11, 2025.



Tickets for the event will be available for purchase starting at 12 pm on September 25, 2024, at , followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on September 26 at



