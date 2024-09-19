Bizstarters CEO Shares Insider Tips For Successful Encore Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Williams, CEO and Chief Coach of Bizstarters, an organization dedicated to helping people over 50 start businesses, shares 20 essential tips for finding success as an encore entrepreneur in his new book, The Ultimate Retirement Business Success Guide.

Bizstarters to help individuals who have left corporate but still want to do rewarding work to leverage their life experiences to start fulfilling second careers as business owners. His new book provides a roadmap for readers to overcome obstacles, find the right business opportunity, and build a venture poised for success.

"People over 50 have a lifetime of skills, knowledge, and business relationships that can be channeled into a successful business," said Williams. "The key is focusing on opportunities that play to your strengths, planning thoroughly, and executing well. My book provides practical advice for doing just that."

Highlights from the Ultimate Retirement Business Success Guide include:

.Clearly see how to gain your desired income. Just complete a simple math exercise to estimate how much in sales you need to achieve your goal.

.Ask your customers what they want. Use free online tools to survey your desired customers to determine what they want.

.Discover how to create multiple streams of income. No matter where the economy goes, you make money.

.Build your team. Hire experts to fill any knowledge gaps and consider taking on a business partner. Two heads are better than one.

.Learn how to borrow the best. Continually search for people smarter and more experienced than you and borrow their best tips and techniques.

.Tell your selling story frequently. Learn how to compose a selling story that attracts attention on social media, your website and in person.

.Market strategically. Develop a marketing plan that targets your ideal customers where they already are, like on social media or at industry events.

.Learn how to become an expert. Use a variety of free and low-cost digital tools to stand out by offering insightful information for your business specialty.

.Be ready to partner. Discover different ways to boost your market power through partnerships.

Williams' book provides a roadmap for finding success as an encore entrepreneur. By following his tried-and-true tips, readers can turn their life's work into life's purpose.

The guide is available by visiting . Click on the orange action button.

Bizstarters is an organization dedicated to helping people over 50 start businesses. CEO Jeff Williams founded Bizstarters in 2000 to help pre-retirees and retirees leverage their life experiences to start fulfilling second careers as business owners.

