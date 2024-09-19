West Bengal Medical Council Cancels Registration Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Amid Kolkata Rape-Murder Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The medical registration of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh was cancelled on Thursday amid an ongoing CBI probe. The West Bengal Medical Council had previously issued a show cause notice seeking a response from the arrested doctor about why his medical registration had not been cancelled. The development also came days after a similar request was raised by the West Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association.

Officials confirmed the former principal's name had been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC on September 19. His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act.

Ghosh is currently in CBI custody following his arrest in the Kolkata rape-murder case . He was arrested alongside Abhijit Mondal - the officer in charge of Tala Police Station - over the weekend for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic at RG Kar hospital. The Kolkata Police suspended the arrested cop on Wednesday.



Meanwhile WBMC president Sudipto Roy (also a TMC MLA) appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a related case on Thursday. The agency is probing a money laundering case linked to alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Roy (who also holds charge of the RG Kar Patients' Welfare Committee) was earlier questioned by the CBI over the alleged irregularities.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMA Bengal had written to Roy to ask why the medical registration of Ghosh was yet to be cancelled. The missive also urged the TMC MLA who is considered close to the former principal“to keep your personal relationship with Dr Sandip Ghosh apart and cancel his medical registration immediately”. The letter was written by the state president of the IMA Bengal unit Dilip Kumar and former national president Santanu Sen.

