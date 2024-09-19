عربي


Tajikistan Explores Access To European Markets Via Middle Corridor

9/19/2024 8:17:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), met with Sorbon Gulakhmadov, First Deputy Road Chief of Tajikistan Railways State Unitary Enterprise, during the consultative meeting on the establishment of the Eurasian transport Route International Association held in Baku on September 19-20, Azernews reports.

The two officials discussed key areas and prospects for railway cooperation, with a particular focus on Tajikistan's access to European markets through the Middle Corridor.

It was emphasized that goods transported via the China-Tajikistan road, and then through the Eurasian Transport Route in the western direction, offer significant opportunities for expanding and diversifying the Middle Corridor's potential.

MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108692249


AzerNews

