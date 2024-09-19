Tajikistan Explores Access To European Markets Via Middle Corridor
Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY),
met with Sorbon Gulakhmadov, First Deputy Road Chief of Tajikistan
Railways State Unitary Enterprise, during the consultative meeting
on the establishment of the Eurasian transport Route International
Association held in Baku on September 19-20,
Azernews reports.
The two officials discussed key areas and prospects for railway
cooperation, with a particular focus on Tajikistan's access to
European markets through the Middle Corridor.
It was emphasized that goods transported via the
China-Tajikistan road, and then through the Eurasian Transport
Route in the western direction, offer significant opportunities for
expanding and diversifying the Middle Corridor's potential.
