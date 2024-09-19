Bluepeak And Harmonic Join Forces To Future-Proof Broadband Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ) today announced that U.S. Bluepeak Fiber

is taking a major step toward future-proofing its broadband with Harmonic's industry-leading cOSTM virtualized broadband platform. Using Harmonic's virtualized core software and versatile edge devices, Bluepeak has the flexibility to support DOCSIS 4.0, 10G and fiber, solidifying its commitment to delivering high-speed, reliable internet to customers.

"Having a broadband that is software upgradable to DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber-ready is a crucial step for us. By investing in a flexible solution, we are evolving with industry advancements and eliminating the need for major infrastructure changes," said Cash Hagen, chief operating officer at Bluepeak Fiber. "Harmonic's cOS virtualized core will enable our customers to enjoy unrivaled speeds and reliable connectivity while reducing our operational expenses."

Bluepeak will deploy Harmonic's cOS virtualized software in a distributed access architecture (DAA) with Harmonic's Pebble Remote PHY Device and Ripple modular DAA node. The solution will streamline Bluepeak's operations by consolidating multiple hubs into one or two hubs per region, boosting operational efficiency and resolving space and power constraints.

Harmonic's solution will allow Bluepeak to unlock the full potential of BoostD 3.1, a specialized capability on the cOS platform that delivers fiber-like speeds at over 8 Gbps downstream. In addition, Harmonic's cOS Central service will boost Bluepeak's network visibility, providing real-time, high-volume data insights to proactively address service issues and ensure a superior subscriber experience.

"Bluepeak is committed to building modern infrastructure for fast, reliable internet, and we're excited to support their efforts in connecting communities throughout the Great Plains and Midwest," said Jeffrey Glahn, senior vice president, global sales, broadband at Harmonic. "Our virtualized core software and versatile edge devices will boost broadband speeds and maximize the value of Bluepeak's existing DOCSIS 3.1 network."

Harmonic's market-leading cOS platform powers next-gen broadband services to more than 30 million homes worldwide for leading operators in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. To learn more about Harmonic's cOS platform and portfolio of network edge devices, visit .

SCTE TechExpo24 attendees can see Harmonic's fiber broadband innovations on display in booth 803. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic, visit /events/scte-techexpo . Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at .

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT ), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet services to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at .



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners .

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED