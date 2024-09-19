Black Piano Expands Global Footprint: Helping UK Companies Hire Top Talent From India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK – [19 Sep 2024] – Black Piano, a leading provider of global staffing solutions, is expanding its international presence by helping UK companies access top-tier talent from India. Overcoming the local skills deficit this initiative opens the opportunities for many British companies to gain access to the large pool of skilled professionals in India especially in the area of and other skilled services.



Black Piano was established to help close the gap between international companies who seek qualified workforce and talented professionals, through EOR solutions, remote staffing and offshoring services. The company is committed to helping clients streamline their global recruitment and workforce solutions so that companies can leverage new capabilities, minimise expenses and keep processes as basic as possible.



Expanding Global Reach



In a bid to expand its portfolios, Black Piano is now assisting UK-based companies to source qualified talents from India. This expansion is a result of rising market demands for professionals across various fields including information technology, engineering, data analysis and customer service. UK-based organisations can now simply select and hire Indian talents in a hassle-free way through Black Piano.



“Simply put, our mission at Black Piano is to enable UK businesses to attract and retain the best talent available in the global market,” added the Spokesperson of Black Piano.“Given the fact that India is known to have a wealth of skilled professionals, we are eager to unlock fresh opportunities for British companies to strengthen their teams with the right talent they require.”



To find out more about this UK-based company seeking to hire the best talents from India, you can visit Black Piano (



One UK client who successfully hired through Black Piano said,“We were able to onboard a highly skilled IT specialist from India in a matter of weeks. The process was smooth, and Black Piano took care of everything – from compliance to payroll.”



As the demand for skilled workers continues to rise, particularly in IT, finance, and other professional sectors, more UK companies are looking to India for solutions. With Black Piano's expertise, businesses can stay ahead of the curve by hiring top talent without the challenges of traditional recruitment methods.



Black Piano provides end-to-end support for UK businesses, offering expert guidance on recruitment, onboarding, HR compliance, and payroll management. Whether a business is seeking short-term project support or permanent staff, Black Piano ensures that Indian talent is seamlessly integrated into UK operations, enabling companies to focus on growth while leaving the complexities of global recruitment to the experts.



This expansion offers UK companies several key advantages. By accessing India's vast talent pool, businesses can fill critical roles more quickly and cost-effectively. The flexibility of remote staffing also allows companies to hire professionals for either on-site or remote positions, giving them greater control over their workforce. With Black Piano's EOR services (, businesses can rest assured that all legal, compliance, and payroll matters are handled with precision, making cross-border employment simple and stress-free.



About Black Piano



Black Piano is a UK-based talent partner dedicated to connecting small to medium-sized businesses with top Indian talent. We provide a seamless and inclusive service, ensuring companies can build efficient remote teams with unwavering support and partnership at every step. Our mission is to revolutionise the offshoring, outsourcing, and Employer of Record (EOR) industry through transparency, simplicity, and client empowerment. Our diverse clientele across the UK, United States, South Africa, Australia, and Europe highlights our commitment to global business success. Join us in this exciting journey as we continue to forge meaningful partnerships and drive growth for businesses worldwide. For media enquiries, contact: ....

