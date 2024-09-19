Microgenesis Expands To Sweden With New Office In Gothenburg Appoints Romit Bhattacharya As Head Of Business Development For Nordic/Europe Region

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, Goteborg, Sweden – September, 2024 – MicroGenesis, a digital transformation expert, is excited to announce the opening of its first office in Gothenburg, Sweden. This expansion marks a significant step for MicroGenesis as it aims to strengthen its presence in the European market, particularly in the automotive and sectors.

Romit Bhattacharya has been appointed as the Head of Business Development – Nordic/Europe region to steer this initiative. With an established track record in driving growth and building strategic partnerships, Romit will focus on setting up strong relationships with local clients and partners to assist the organization's growth.



“We are delighted to open our first office in Sweden, a country known for its innovation and strong industrial base,” stated Mr. Dhananjay K, Vice President of Global Markets of MicroGenesis.“With Romit's leadership, we are looking forward to developing a robust ecosystem of partners and delivering solutions that help our clients thrive in a digital



The new office in Goteborg will serve as a hub for MicroGenesis' operations in Northern Europe, providing local support and fostering partnerships that power innovation. MicroGenesis is committed to collaborating with local businesses, technology providers, and industry experts to create a strong community that benefits all stakeholders.



Mikael Thelin, Business Director of MicroGenesis Sweden, added,“We see great potential in Sweden especially in automotive and manufacturing sectors. Our goal is to work closely with local partners to deliver customized solutions that meet the specific needs of our clients. By building a strong ecosystem, we aim to drive growth and innovation together.”



Romit Bhattacharya added,“Our focus is to not only expand our presence but to build meaningful partnerships that can help us deliver greater value to our customers. We are eager to connect with potential partners who share our vision for growth and innovation in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.”



For more information about MicroGenesis and its solutions, please visit mgtechsoft



About MicroGenesis Techsoft Pvt. Ltd.

MicroGenesis is a premier digital transformation firm, partnering with enterprises worldwide to foster innovation, drive operational excellence, and accelerate revenue growth. With a focus on the automotive and manufacturing sectors, MicroGenesis helps organizations streamline their processes and embrace digital transformation. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, MicroGenesis operates in multiple global markets, including Europe, the USA, the Middle East, and Asia.



For further information, contact:

Gowtham Murarisetty,

Senior Marketing Executive,

...

Company :-MicroGenesis Sweden AB

User :- Gowtham Murarisetty

Email :-...

Mobile:- +46764325403

Url :-