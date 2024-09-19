Women Inspiring Network (WIN) At Climate Week New York During The United Nations General Assembly

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2024, India – Women Inspiring (WIN) is thrilled to announce its participation in Climate Week NYC 2024, New York from September 22 to 29. The event takes place annually in partnership with the United Nations General Assembly and is run in coordination with the United Nations and the City of New York. It is an ideal for WIN to champion its mission of fostering impactful discussions and inspiring global action on critical issues.



Stuti will curate a panel on, "Driving Sustainable Futures through Women's Leadership in STEM" at the World Woman Future Forum at the Microsoft Office, Times Square. The panelists include Rashmi Joshi, CEO & Founder of Asha AI, Jyotsana Sankuratri, Assistant Vice President and Head of Corporate Apps at Voya Financial, Andrea Feigl, Founder & CEO of Health Finance Institute, Japneet Kaur, Security & Risk Management Lead. It will highlight the indispensable role of women across STEM in advancing sustainability and innovation, underscoring the transformative power of female leadership in shaping a more sustainable future.



Stuti will speak at a discussion on, "A Cultural Renaissance: Preserving Tradition and Fostering Innovation in the Digital Age".at the Fusion Fashion Tech Summit, an official Climate Week NYC event that's taking place during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) and Climate Week NYC where WIN is a partner. Other speakers include Sarah Kornfeld, Co-Founder, Rising Partners, Nayana Kodesia, Founder and Creative Director, NYNA and DUMROO, Clementia "The Sustainable Latina", Founder, DNA Sustainable Threads, Mehak Agrawal, Global Sustainability Spokesperson of Climate Clock.



Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network said, "We are honored to participate in Climate Week NYC 2024 and contribute to critical conversations on sustainability and women's leadership. This is an exciting opportunity to showcase how our voices and innovations are pivotal in driving the future of sustainability. WIN, under its Global Outreach, has been part of many international events this year like the World Economic Forum in Davos (January), the Galien Foundation event (March), Cannes (June), and Climate Week NYC (September). My recent endeavors have further reinforced my belief in the power of creativity and women's leadership to drive profound societal change."



Apart from this, Stuti will participate in several high-profile events during the Summit of the Future Action Days at the UN Headquarters. Her engagements include sessions and events at Axis House alongside global leaders such as Al Gore, John Kerry, and Bill Nelson. She will also attend the CSIS India Chair's private reception at the Harvard Club and the Sustainability Women in World launch, powered by Women CSOs at Hudson Yards. Additionally, Stuti will be present at the Journal House hosted by The Wall Street Journal and attend Goals House events and sessions in collaboration with Mastercard.



Join us at New York Climate Week as WIN continues to inspire, connect, and empower women leaders worldwide, shaping a more equitable future.





About Women Inspiring Network (WIN)



WIN is a first-of-its-kind digital network that illuminates the awe-inspiring stories of women achievers. From wellness to fashion, movies to journalism, entrepreneurs to activists, WIN has been able to weave these different narratives into an integrated fabric that illustrates the often-untold stories of female trailblazers and change-makers across backgrounds. Being a digital platform allows WIN to democratize access to the knowledge of struggle, perseverance, and success through webinars, Instagram Live sessions, and online series.



As a women-founded and women-only team, we at WIN recognize relevant stories in contemporary gender equations. Ours is a comprehensive movement to Pay It Forward.





