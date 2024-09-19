Darden And Uber Partner To Introduce On-Demand Delivery, With Olive Garden The First To Pilot

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Olive Garden guests will soon have another option to enjoy their favorite dishes at home, with orders made through Olive Garden channels and delivery powered by Uber Direct; Custom integration preserves team member and guest experience, while growing first-party delivery demand

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI ) and Uber Technologies, (NYSE: UBER ) have entered into an exclusive multi-year delivery partnership, set to begin with Olive Garden in late 2024. The agreement will enable restaurant guests to order on-demand delivery via Darden restaurant channels, with delivery handled by Uber Direct, through Uber's national delivery network.

An initial pilot of first-party delivery from a limited number of Olive Garden locations will begin in late 2024. Upon the completion of a successful pilot, national expansion at Olive Garden is expected to be complete by May 2025.

Once live, guests will be able to order delivery through Olive Garden's website and app at more than 900 company-owned locations across the U.S., giving Olive Garden fans access to stress-free delivery while guest data and insights will remain with Olive Garden. Uber Direct, which enables merchants to tap into Uber's delivery technology and logistics network, will power deliveries enabling couriers to bring guests their Olive Garden favorites at home.

"Guests have been asking us for home delivery options and they continue to show they are willing to pay for the convenience," said Rick Cardenas, Darden President and CEO. "As we continued to evaluate delivery, it was important for us to find a way to address this guest need state without disrupting the team member or guest experience and without compromising our competitive advantages and simple operating model. Uber is a partner we believe shares that vision and can meet our expectations. Their investment in a custom-integration, commitment to Olive Garden's first-party delivery growth, and efficiency and speed at a national scale, made this exclusive partnership a clear choice."

"We're excited to announce this partnership and look forward to bringing guests the excellent, convenient and reliable experience that is foundational to both of our brands," said Sarfraz Maredia, Vice President of Delivery, Head of Americas at Uber Eats. "On-demand delivery is increasingly a core expectation for consumers. People also expect a great experience, especially when it's from a brand they love like Olive Garden, and that doesn't change whether it's at the restaurant or at home. We're confident our teams can deliver on that promise together and continue to grow first-party delivery as a channel."

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V's and Bahama Breeze. For more information, please visit .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

