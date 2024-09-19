Fluminense Clinches Narrow Victory In Libertadores Quarterfinal Clash

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Maracanã witnessed a tense battle between Fluminense and Atlético-MG in the Libertadores quarterfinals.



The home team secured a crucial 1-0 win, giving them an edge in the two-legged tie. For most of the match, both teams struggled to find their rhythm.



The game lacked inspiration, with few clear-cut chances created by either side. Fans had to wait until the dying minutes for the decisive moment.



Lima emerged as the hero for Fluminense , breaking the deadlock in the 41st minute of the second half. Keno's skillful play set up the goal as he delivered a precise cross for Lima to head home.



In addition, the match began with both teams vying for control. Fluminense attempted to press high, while Atlético-MG focused on maintaining possession.







Early chances were scarce, with the first notable attempt coming after 22 minutes. As the first half progressed, Fluminense gradually asserted themselves.



Thiago Silva came close with a header from a corner, narrowly missing the target. Hulk responded for Atlético-MG, forcing a fine save from Fábio.

Late Drama Gives Fluminense the Edge

The second half saw Atlético-MG start brightly. Hulk tested Fábio again with a long-range effort just two minutes after the restart.



Fluminense's first opportunity of the half came from Kauã Elias, whose shot sailed over the crossbar. With the match seemingly headed for a draw, Lima's late header changed everything.



Everson, Atlético-MG's goalkeeper, got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out. Fluminense held firm in the closing stages to secure the win.



The return leg will take place next Wednesday at Arena MRV. Fluminense now holds the advantage, needing only a draw to advance. Atlético-MG must win by two clear goals to progress, or by one to force a penalty shootout.



This narrow victory gives Fluminense a slight edge in their quest for Libertadore's glory. The stage is set for an intense second leg, with both teams still harboring hopes of reaching the semifinals.

