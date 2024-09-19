India Dismisses Khalistani Leader Pannun's Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt As 'Unsubstantiated'
9/19/2024 6:24:46 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India on Thursday, September 19, dismissed designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's lawsuit against the Indian government over his alleged“assassination” attempt, terming them as“unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations”.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said,“As we've said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged. It doesn't change our views about the underlying situation. I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known.”
“I would also underline the fact that the organization so-called that this person represents is an unlawful organization, has been declared as such under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 and it has been done so on account of its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” the foreign secretary added.
India earlier received summons from a US court following a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over his alleged“assassination” attempt. The summons names the Government of India, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former R&AW chief Samant Goel, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and businessman Nikhil Gupta. The summons demand a response from New Delhi and the mentioned officials within 21 days.
