Powerful New Film "Breakthrough" Aims to Raise Awareness of Posttraumatic Growth During Suicide Prevention Month

Sometimes, the only way out is through.

Breakthrough: transform the struggles of your past into the strengths of your tomorrow.

Boulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions to times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality.

Boulder Crest Foundation, the global leader in Posttraumatic Growth and PTG-based programs, offers an Alternative to Traditional PTSD Treatment

- Josh Goldberg, CEO Boulder Crest FoundationBLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its ongoing effort to reshape the conversation around trauma and mental health, Boulder Crest Foundation will release a new short film titled Breakthrough on September 19, 2024, during Suicide Prevention Month.The 2-minute and 36-second film is a powerful exploration of the struggles faced by those carrying the invisible weight of trauma and the transformative power of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) .Breakthrough tells the powerful story of how struggle can be a catalyst for profound growth and transformation, and that sometimes, the only way out is through.Breakthrough is the latest in a series of impactful videos produced by Boulder Crest to raise awareness of the possibility of thriving - not just surviving - after trauma. The film serves as a reminder of the burdens we all carry and the lifelong training we undergo as we transform struggle into strength, hope, and growth.Boulder Crest Foundation, a global leader in developing PTG-based programs, is dedicated to changing the narrative around trauma and mental health. Founder and Chairman Ken Falke notes, "PTSD has become a catch-all diagnosis. In our country, we've created a medical model to treat it, but it doesn't work. Breakthrough is about helping those who may not see their trauma as 'severe enough' to apply for help, realize that their struggles are valid and transformation is possible.”CEO Josh Goldberg adds, "With the PTSD label, people are told they have a permanent disorder, and the best they can do is manage symptoms. We need to change that narrative-it's literally killing people. PTG shows that individuals can emerge stronger, more authentic, and live better lives even after trauma.”Breakthrough is expected to have a profound impact, much like Boulder Crest's previous film On Duty, which inspired many veterans and first responders to apply to the organization's transformative programs including Warrior PATHH and Struggle Well Experience.Boulder Crest Foundation is committed to advancing PTG beyond the veteran and first responder communities, with the goal of revolutionizing mental health care for all individuals with trauma histories."Our mission is to show that life after trauma can be filled with passion, purpose, and growth," says Falke.Breakthrough will premiere on Boulder Crest's website and social media channels on September 19th. Supporters are encouraged to share the film widely to help amplify its message and reach those in need.For more information, visit Bouldercrest .About Boulder Crest FoundationBoulder Crest Foundation is a nationally recognized nonprofit focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions for times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Their PTG-based programs - Warrior PATHH, Struggle Well, and the Struggle Well Experience - help the military, veteran, and first responder communities to live great lives after trauma.BREAKTHROUGH CREDITSProduction Companies: Atlantic Pictures / Neymarc VisualsWritten and directed by the Neymarc BrothersProduced by Sarah VerstraeteExecutive Producer: Darren GoldbergAssociate Producer: Emily ChinProduction Design by Amanda CarmonaMusic by Christopher DierksEditor: Ashley IngbrestonMedia Contact:Jen GradyDirector of Communications...

Powerful New Film "Breakthrough" Aims to Raise Awareness of Posttraumatic Growth During Suicide Prevention Month

