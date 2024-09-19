Punyam Is Excited To Start The ISO 27017 Certification Consultancy Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam is delighted to offer an ISO 27017 consultancy services for Cloud Service Management. Punyam offers comprehensive assistance for setting up and implementing an information security management system with controls based on ISO/IEC 27002 for cloud services, as well as helping users and providers of cloud services obtain ISO 27017:2015 certification.



Guidelines for information security measures are provided by the ISO/IEC 27017:2015 standard to cloud service providers and consumers. Implementation guidelines for the controls outlined in ISO/IEC 27002 as well as particular controls for cloud services are included. Originally released in 2015, it guarantees secure cloud environment management for cloud service providers and customers that upgrade their Information Security Management System (ISMS) to include ISO 27017, in compliance with ISO 27001 standards.



Punyam offers ISO 27017 certification consultants to help businesses ensure their compliance with ISO 27001 standards. They offer improved cloud security, efficient workflows, and regulatory compliance. The experts teach clients about cloud security and establish policies and controls for data protection. Additionally, they support the development or renovation of information security management systems to swiftly and competitively obtain ISO/IEC 27017:2015 certification.



Punyam also offers ISO 27017 documents and training resources like ISO 27017 documents kit, ISO 27017 Auditor training PPT kit, ISO 27017 Lead Auditor training, and ISO 27017 certified Auditor training. The online ISO/IEC 27017 Lead Auditor training and certified Auditor Training courses are to enhance knowledge and skills in conducting and leading audits for Security Techniques for Cloud Services management systems. User can learn the courses anytime and anywhere, cost-effective, 24/7 accessible online courses. Participants will learn auditing processes and techniques from the comfort of their homes or offices. After completing the course, participants will receive an ISO/IEC 27017 Lead Auditor certificate with the logo of Exemplar Global, a world leader in training and certification programs.



The ISO 27017 Documentation Kit is a set of 185 editable document files designed to meet ISO 27017:2015 standards for Security Techniques for Cloud Services (ITCS) management systems. It includes a system manual, procedures, SOPs, policies, audit checklists, and formats to expedite the documentation process for ISO 27017 certification. The kit also includes sample job descriptions, MRM files, gap assessment reports, and risk sheets, and an Excel sheet to understand the system documentation's preparation. To learn more, visit here:



About Punyam

Punyam is one of India's top suppliers of ISO certification consultancy services and management systems. They impact major international and national management system standards as FSSC 22000, RC 14001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO 50001, BRC food, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, and 5S. The food, pharmaceutical, building, IT, healthcare, hotel and tourism, education, automotive, oil and petrochemical, electrical, and textile industries are just a few of the sectors that profit from these services.











