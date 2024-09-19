Shiv Sagar Unveils Spacious 2 BHK Flats In Borivali West: A New Standard For Modern Living

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurukrupa Group, a reputed name in Mumbai's with more than 29 years of track record, is gearing up to launch its new venture, Shiv Sagar. This new development, with its 2 BHK luxury flats in Borivali West, aims to be a reference point for luxurious living.

Since its inception in the year 1994, Gurukrupa Group has been a pioneer in restructuring the skyline of Mumbai in the real estate field. Today, it has more than 3.5 million sq. ft., the Group has garnered a reputation for the provision of quality, innovation, and luxurious space for living.

Among the many successful projects that belong to the Gurukrupa Group, Shiv Sagar is already quite popular. This luxurious development is situated in the clam environment of Saibaba Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai. It has the selected 2 BHK apartments in Borivali West with the lovely landscape of hills facing to make the serene ambiance for the residents.

Prime Location

Regarding accessibility, Shiv Sagar occupies favorable locations with good access and connections. The project is just a few minutes' drive from Borivali and Kandivali Railway Stations, the Western Express Highway, and comfort such as Raghuleela Mega Mall, Shatabdi Hospital, etc. Other nearby schools include Swami Vivekanand International School and Pawar Public School which are esteemed schools.

Luxury and Comfort

The 2 BHK Shiv Sagar homes at Borivali West encompass modern amenities with an emphasis on using space in the best possible manner. They include flooring with vitrified tiles, air conditioning connections, fiber optic internet facilities, and the best quality bathroom requisites. The development also has a magnificent double-volume entrance foyer, a modern professionally fitted gym, and separate areas for yoga.

World-Class Amenities

The community amenities will comprise of a multipurpose hall, indoor games, a bicycle stand, and a quiet rest area. Comprehensive security measures and surveillance guarantee the safety of the premises and people inside.

A Commitment to Quality

Mr. Chetan Patel, Director of Gurukrupa Group, added,“Shiv Sagar which is our new venture of 2 BHK luxury flats in Borivali West reflects our commitment to deliver the best. Modern luxury features are incorporated into the flats to make the luxury lifestyle more charming and comfortable. Our motto is to offer luxury and comfort both which is needed by the residents.”

About Gurukrupa Group

Gurukrupa Group is one of the leading real estate companies in the region that has focussed its energy and resources to provide quality work and new ideas. For more details about Shiv Sagar and to find out more about these beautiful 2 BHK flats in Borivali West, please click [].

