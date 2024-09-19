Two Killed, Two Injured In Russian Artillery Shelling Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian artillery shelling has killed two people and left two others in the Krasnopillia community in the Sumy region.

The region's military administration announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night and this morning, the Russians carried out 19 shelling on the border areas and population centers of the Sumy region. Thirty-eight explosions were recorded. The Sumy, Bezdryk, Mykolaivka, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, and Esman communities were targeted," the post reads.

The enemy hit the Krasnopillia community with rocket launchers and artillery, killing two civilians and injuring two others.

The enemy attacked the Velyka Pysarivka community with FPV drones.

The Russians hit the Mykolaivka, Yunakivka, Sumy, Bezdryk, and Bilopillia communities with guided aerial bombs.

The invaders dropped six mines on the Nova Sloboda community.

The enemy shelled the Esman community with mortars.

Late on September 18, the Russians struck infrastructure sites in Sumy.