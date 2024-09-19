QFMA Honoured For Efforts In Cybersecurity And Information Security Protection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Markets Authority (QFMA) received a certificate of thanks and appreciation from the National Security Agency (NCSA) in recognition of its efforts in cybersecurity and information security protection, on the sidelines of the 3rd Qatar Cyber Assurance Conference, which launched yesterday morning at the St. Regis Hotel (Al Qassar), under the patronage of Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Muhammad Al Farahid Al Malki, the NCSA President.

Eng. Abdulrahman Al Malki handed over the certificate to Ahmad Salem Sultan, Director of Public Relations & Communication Department at QFMA, during the conference opening ceremony today, which was attended by a large number of representatives of institutions, official bodies, private sector companies, interested people and attendees.

QFMA received a certificate of thanks and appreciation in recognition of its efforts in the field of cybersecurity, as it is the first sector regulator in the State to adopt the compliance program to secure national information.

There is close cooperation between NCSA and QFMA, reflected in the establishment of a special compliance programme to secure national information in financial markets.

In its third edition this year, the Cyber Assurance Conference focuses on the importance of enhancing cooperation and concerted efforts among different sectors in the State to overcome challenges and risks in the field of cybersecurity, as it represents a platform to present the future plan for cybersecurity in Qatar based on the recently launched National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS).

QFMA is taking part in the work of the Cyber Assurance Conference, along with a number of government agencies and private sector entities, where a booth has been allocated for QFMA to introduce its business and provide the public, the participants and the attendees with comprehensive information about its role and activities.