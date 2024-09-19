Qatar Credit Bureau Participates In 18Th Meeting Of Arab Credit Information Committee
9/19/2024 5:10:11 AM
The Peninsula
Doha: Qatar Credit Bureau participated in the 18th Arab Credit Information Committee meeting which was recently held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Arab Credit Information Committee, whose secretariat is held by the Arab Monetary Fund, is a specialized committee emanating from the Board of Governors of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities.
Its membership includes directors and officials of credit information centers in Arab central banks, as well as directors of licensed national credit information companies.
In this context, H E Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund Dr. Fahad bin Mohammed Al Turki emphasized the importance of enhancing and developing the credit information industry in the Arab world.
He also noted that keeping pace with modern trends and benefiting from innovations has contributed significantly to enhancing financial inclusion and stability in the region.
