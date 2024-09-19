Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Meets Ambassador Of Qatar
Beirut: Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Najib Mikati met on Thursday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon HE sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in the presence of Lebanese Public health Minister Firas Abiad.
During the meeting, the Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister expressed thanks to the State of Qatar for its unlimited support to Lebanon and praised the laying of the foundation stone for the reconstruction and equipment of a new building for the Beirut Governmental University Hospital - Karantina, funded by the State of Qatar.
