Black Farmer Fund Announces $2.0M Of Investments In Support Of A Strong Black Food System

Black Farmer Fund invests $2M in the first four Black businesses of BFF Fund 2.0, a $20M integrated capital fund that aims to build a strong Black food system

- Olivia Watkins, Co-Executive Director of Black Farmer FundNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Farmer Fund (BFF) is thrilled to announce $2.0M in its first four investments of BFF Fund 2.0, a $20M integrated capital fund that aims to build a strong Black food system. These businesses are New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery, Nourrir, Edenesque, and Global Village Foods. BFF Fund 2.0's $20M integrated capital fund supports Black agricultural and food businesses in the Northeast with capital through a combination of patient low-interest loans and gifts. These businesses will support local Black growers with entering the market and increasing their stakeholdership in the supply chain, strengthening the entire food system. By sourcing ingredients responsibly and supporting local farmers, these businesses deliver delicious, culturally rich meals and products, contributing to the sustainability and wellness of our food ecosystem. These investments mark a significant step forward in Black Farmer Fund's mission to provide capital, community connections, and technical assistance to Black agricultural and food businesses across the Northeast.New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery: In New Hampshire, New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery combines farming with traditional Black practices of artisanal distilling. This unique venture uses locally sourced ingredients, supports local farmers, and promotes sustainable agricultural practices to produce handcrafted spirits.Nourrir: Located in New York City, Nourrir is a Black-owned sparkling beverage company that creates premium West African sparkling beverages. Locally sourced ingredients create their unique and vibrant flavors, bringing the taste of home to consumers from across Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America.Edenesque: Edenesque is a Black-owned company in the Hudson Valley that produces high-quality, plant-based milk alternatives. Edenesque sources its ingredients from local farms, supporting regional agriculture and promoting sustainable food practices.Global Village Foods: Global Village Foods (GVF) brings the vibrant and authentic flavors of African cuisine to the U.S. market with its line of all-natural, allergen-free, and ready-to-eat meals. Located in Vermont, GVF specializes in dishes that celebrate Africa's rich culinary heritage, offering gluten-free, dairy-free, and soy-free options crafted in small batches for freshness and authenticity.Olivia Watkins, Co-Executive Director of Black Farmer Fund, commented:“We are excited to support these innovative and impactful businesses through BFF Fund 2.0. Each of these businesses exemplifies our commitment to supporting sustainable agriculture, strengthening local economies, and promoting a just food system. Nourrir, Edenesque, New England Sweetwater Farm and Distillery, and Global Village Foods are advancing their respective fields and creating opportunities for Black farmers to enter the market.”Black Farmer Fund's“for-us-by-us” approach challenges traditional lending practices by placing funding decisions in the hands of experienced Black farmers and food systems entrepreneurs. This model ensures that the communities served have a direct voice in shaping their economic future, fostering a more inclusive and just food system.About Black Farmer Fund:Black Farmer Fund is a community-led investment fund that invests in Black agricultural and food businesses in the Northeast to build an equitable food system for all. By providing patient, non-extractive capital and placing funding decisions in the hands of experienced Black farmers and food systems entrepreneurs, the fund is driving sustainable change and promoting economic justice. For more information, visit blackfarmerfund.For more information about Black Farmer Fund, its mission, and investment opportunities, please visit our website at blackfarmerfund. To inquire about investment options, please contact Olivia Watkins at ...This is not an offer. Offers are made only through the offering memorandum. In certain states, this offering is only open to accredited investors. Contact us at ... to know if you're in one of those states.Media Contact:Onyx RamírezSenior Communications ManagerBlack Farmer Fund347-734-6819...

