2024 4Th Innovation Fair Bridges EU-China Tech And Trade Gaps

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) 2024 4th Innovation Fair: Cross-border Exchange Conference, hosted by Messe Stuttgart, successfully concluded on September 13, 2024, after four dynamic days in Jiangsu Province, covering the cities of Wuxi, Nanjing, and Yancheng. This year's fair reinforced its role as a major hub for advancing technological and trade collaborations between China and Europe.







The four-day fair brought together over 40 leading European companies from Germany, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, and other countries, along with more than 65 delegates from businesses and government bodies. These representatives engaged with over 1,300 enterprises from Jiangsu Province, fostering numerous strategic partnerships and agreements that bolstered bilateral economic and technological collaboration.

A central feature of the fair was the signing of several key strategic cooperation agreements. These agreements established formal frameworks for ongoing dialogue and collaboration between Chinese and European businesses. By fostering these relationships, the fair has not only enhanced economic ties but also facilitated a deeper exchange of technological expertise and innovation.

In Wuxi, the fair featured a prominent matchmaking session organized in collaboration with the Wuxi Economic Development Zone. This session brought together a dynamic group of Chinese companies, such as HITO Technology, and Inspur, with European counterparts including Poclain, Moteg GmbH, Unió Nuts, and Industrial Shields. The involvement of the WEDZ was instrumental in facilitating these connections, showcasing Wuxi as a vital hub for international trade and technology. The productive interactions during this session laid the foundation for future collaborative projects and underscored Wuxi's role as a key player in fostering cross-border innovation.

Moving to Nanjing, the fair continued to make waves with a diverse range of participants from the region. Notable Chinese companies like SUMEC, CSBC, CEC Environmental Protection, JSTI Group, and CRRC engaged with European firms in meaningful discussions and exchanges.







With nearly 4,000 targeted connections made, the 4th Innovation Fair has set a new benchmark for international tech and trade cooperation, driving forward EU-China collaboration and expanding market opportunities. By bringing together a diverse array of businesses and fostering an environment of open dialogue and strategic partnership, the fair has made a significant impact on the global business landscape. The connections and agreements forged at this year's event will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of global business and innovation.