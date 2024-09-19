Maduro’S Win Contested: González Cites Coercion In Victory Acknowledgment
Date
9/19/2024 3:27:48 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Edmundo González, Venezuela's opposition leader, has claimed he was coerced into accepting President Nicolás Maduro's electoral win.
González, who ran against Maduro in July's presidential election, made this revelation on Wednesday, September 18th.
The 75-year-old former presidential candidate stated he faced an ultimatum to sign a letter acknowledging Maduro's victory.
González asserted that he was presented with a clear choice: sign or face unspecified consequences.
Currently in Spain, González received Political asylum earlier this month following a Venezuelan arrest warrant.
His exile followed widespread protests and accusations of electoral fraud in the country.
The National Electoral Council had previously declared Maduro the winner of the July 28th presidential election.
However, the opposition contested this outcome, citing their own publication of voting records online.
González recounted a tense meeting at the Spanish embassy in Caracas with Venezuelan officials.
He described hours of pressure, coercion, and blackmail, which ultimately led to his reluctant signature.
The opposition leader emphasized the invalidity of the signed document, asserting that coercion nullifies consent.
He justified his decision by stating he believed he could be more effective free than imprisoned.
In response, Jorge Rodríguez, President of Venezuela's National Assembly , presented González's signed letter in Caracas.
Rodríguez issued a 24-hour ultimatum for González to retract his coercion claims, threatening to release audio recordings.
Maduro's Win Contested: González Cites Coercion in Victory Acknowledgment
This controversy unfolds amid international concern about Venezuela's political climate.
A recent UN report accused Maduro's government of intensifying repressive tactics to quell peaceful protests following the contested election.
The Supreme Court of Venezuela has endorsed the electoral authority's declaration of Maduro's victory.
However, authorities have yet to release complete voting records that would substantiate Maduro's win.
MENAFN19092024007421016031ID1108691066
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.