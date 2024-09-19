ENGWE Celebrates Car-Free Day With Big Discounts: Up To €600 Off On Popular E-Bikes
Date
9/19/2024 3:15:56 AM
PARIS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the global Car-Free Day initiative and to promote eco-friendly transportation,
ENGWE, a leading fat e-bike brand
committed to sustainability, is launching a special promotion.
ENGWE's mission is to help people to find and achieve a new way for short trip. This Car-Free Day Promotion underscores the brand's commitment to sustainable, efficient transport solutions and its dedication to encouraging more eco-conscious mobility.
Limited-Time Promotion: Up to €600 Off
ENGWE's Latest E-Bikes
ENGWE car-free day promotion with 600 off
From September 16 to 30, ENGWE is offering up to €600 off its range of e-bikes. This special Car-Free Day promotion includes the highly popular P275 Pro and P20 models, both recognized for their exceptional performance and value. During this limited-time offer, you can enjoy a €600 discount on the P275 Pro and €400 off the P20.
P275 Pro commuter bike : Redefining Urban Commuting
As ENGWE's top release this year, the
P275 Pro electric bike is a game-changer for urban commuters, offering an exceptional balance of performance, range, and affordability.
Unmatched Range : Travel up to 260 km on a single charge, perfect for long-distance, stress-free commuting.
Maintenance-Free Gates Carbon Belt Drive : Enjoy smooth, quiet rides without the hassle of chain maintenance, rust, or lubrication.
High-Efficiency Bafang Torque Sensor Motor : The 250W mid-drive motor with 70Nm of torque ensures a powerful, natural ride, with a 3-speed automatic gear hub that adjusts gears based on pedal speed.
Durable 19.2Ah Samsung Battery : This lithium-ion battery provides impressive range and reliability, ideal for daily commutes.
P20: Compact, Portable, and Versatile
The P20 ebike is a lightweight, versatile e-bike, perfect for urban riders who need portability without sacrificing quality.
Compact and Foldable Design: Folds in 10 seconds and weighs only 18.4 kg, making it easy to store or carry on public transport.
Great Range for City Commutes: A 100 km range on a single charge allows for several days of commuting without recharging.
Low Maintenance: With a maintenance-free carbon belt drive, the P20 delivers up to 33,000 km of hassle-free riding.
Join ENGWE's Green Movement
This Car-Free Day, ENGWE invites you to embrace greener travel with their limited-time promotion. Now is the perfect time to switch to an e-bike and contribute to a more sustainable future-one ride at a time.
