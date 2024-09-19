Azerbaijan Hosts Regional Stage Of Prestigious Startup World Cup

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
For the first time, Azerbaijan is hosting the regional event of
the "Startup World Cup", considered the most prestigious world
championship for startups, Azernews reports.
On September 19, the regional stage of the Startup World
Championship was organised for the first time in our country by the
Technovate-SABAH Angel Investors Club at ADA University.
The competition, regarded as one of the most prestigious startup
competitions in the global arena, is of great significance in
contributing to the development of the startup and investment
ecosystem in Azerbaijan by bringing together investors, company
leaders, startup founders, and various government officials.
Farid Ismayilzadeh, founder of Technovate Investments and the
Angel Investors Club, delivered the opening speech, emphasising
that holding this event in Azerbaijan will play a significant role
in the development of the country's startup ecosystem and
contribute to the growth of these sectors.
Alya Abbaszadeh, executive director of the Technovate-SABAH
Angel Investors Club, the event's organiser, shared various
insights with participants regarding the Club's activities,
achievements, and future goals over the past year.
Fariz Ismayilzadeh, vice-rector of ADA University, which hosted
the event, also addressed the audience, highlighting the crucial
role of universities in the development of startups in the
country.
Federico Altepost, ambassador of the World Championship for
Startups, then gave a speech, praising Azerbaijan's first-time
participation in the global competition and expressing his
satisfaction in seeing an Azerbaijani startup participate in the
final stage to be held in the USA.
Within the competition's framework, local startups will have the
opportunity to present their entrepreneurial ideas on an
international stage. A seven-member jury, representing various
sectors, will evaluate the projects. Ultimately, the winning
startup will represent our country in the final stage of the
competition in the USA.
