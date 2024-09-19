War Update: 187 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Fierce Fighting Raging In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 187 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on Wednesday, September 18.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update on , Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers using five missiles, as well as 79 airstrikes, dropping 127 glide bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out more than 4,580 attacks, including 154 MLRS attacks, and used more than 1,450 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army launched airstrikes on Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Malushyne, Hrafske, Bondarivshchyna, Sosnivka, Iskrivshchyna, Obody, Kostiantynivka, Semenivka, Bilopillia, Khomyne, Bytytsia, Petropavlivka, Osynove, Kivsharivka, Kruhliakivka, Novoplatonivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhkivka, Malynivka, Shcherbynivka, Ivanopillia, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandropol, Myrnohrad, Krynychna Promin, Stari Terny, Bohoiavlenka, Novodarivka, Novoukrainka, Rozdolne, Piatykhatky, Zherebianky, Stepnohirsk, Yulivka, and Odradokaminka.

Over the past day, Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit two Russian command posts, three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military hardware, and one more important target.

On the Kharkiv axis, the enemy made two attempts to storm Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Tykhe. Russian aircraft hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Vovchansk with glide bombs. In addition, the invaders struck Kharkiv with glide bombs and ballistic missiles, injuring people and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Zelensky: Course of war depends on quick supply of weapons by partners

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pishchane.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, and Bilohorivka.

On the Siversk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled three assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian troops launched four attacks outside Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk axis, the enemy, supported by aircraft, carried out 12 attacks near Dachne, Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped 46 assault and offensive operations of the Russian army toward Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Krasnyi Yar, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 40 attacks. The invaders most actively tried to advance near Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. The enemy also attacked Ukrainian positions in the direction of Tsukuryne, Ukrainsk, Dalne, and Zhelanne Pershe.

On the Vremivka axis, Russian forces carried out seven assaults near Katerynivka, Bohoiavlenka, Solodke, and Zolota Nyva, actively using attack and bomber aircraft.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian invaders launched unsuccessful attacks in the Huliaipole area.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian troops stormed Ukrainian positions in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka five times.

The enemy also launched five unsuccessful attacks on the Dnipro River axis.

Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Enemy aircraft continued to raze Russian towns and villages to the ground, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said. Over the past 24 hours, Russian aircraft launched 19 airstrikes, using 39 glide bombs, against their own territory.

No signs of enemy offensive groups being formed were recorded on the Volyn and Polissia axes.

The border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions were targeted by enemy artillery and airstrikes from across the border.