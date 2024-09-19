Qatar-China Parliamentary Friendship Group Meets Communist Party Of China Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar-China Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Shura Council held a meeting yesterday with Vice of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee H E Li Mingxiang, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting chaired by Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, H E Ahmad bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, they discussed existing cooperation and relations between Qatar and China and ways to enhance and develop them.

The meeting was attended by H E Saad bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi and H E Essa bin Ahmad Al Nassr - members of the Qatar-China Parliamentary Group - and Chairman of the Shura Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater. Members of the delegation accompanying the Chinese official also attended the meeting.