Qatar-China Parliamentary Friendship Group Meets Communist Party Of China Official
9/19/2024 3:02:35 AM
Doha: Qatar-China Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Shura Council held a meeting yesterday with Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee H E Li Mingxiang, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting chaired by Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, H E Ahmad bin Hitmi Al Hitmi, they discussed existing cooperation and relations between Qatar and China and ways to enhance and develop them.
The meeting was attended by H E Saad bin Ahmed Al Mohannadi and H E Essa bin Ahmad Al Nassr - members of the Qatar-China Parliamentary Group - and Chairman of the Shura Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee H E Yousef bin Ali Al Khater. Members of the delegation accompanying the Chinese official also attended the meeting.
