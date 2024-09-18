Techmediabreaks Octane Shares Agenda For Next Month's Octane Medical Innovation Forum

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Octane, an innovative organization building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to growth in Southern California, has released agenda information for its upcoming Octane Medical Innovation Forum 2024 (“OMIF”). The theme for the forum, which is scheduled for Oct. 8–9, 2024, in Irvine, California, is“The Seismic Shift in Healthcare: AI and Innovation.” According to the announcement, the event is designed to provide a deep dive into groundbreaking innovations and their effect on the future of as well as improving patient outcomes and tackling healthcare's biggest challenges.

Agenda presentations, addresses and workshops will explore key subjects, including advances in neuroscience and mental health, space-based pharmaceutical manufacturing, breakthroughs in regenerative medicine, and impacts of artificial intelligence (“AI”) on diagnostics and patient care. Those attending will include industry experts, entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, established corporate leaders, R&D pioneers, university scientists and healthcare researchers.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Medical Innovation Forum, an industry flagship event which has played a central role in driving innovation and collaboration in the healthcare space throughout Southern California,” said Octane CEO Bill Carpou in the press release.“I can scarcely think of a more appropriate time to shine the spotlight on artificial intelligence and its incredible transformative potential for the future of healthcare. The rapid pace of development in imaging technology and digital systems promises to and is already opening up a host of new avenues in health tech and associated areas.”

About

Octane

Octane fosters a future-focused ecosystem of tech and medtech companies across Southern California by connecting people, resources and capital. Octane's mission is to drive innovation and growth by facilitating the exchange of ideas, knowledge and resources that fuel the growth and development of Southern California's tech and medtech industries. The company impacts the community through LaunchPad, a top-performing accelerator; Octane Capital & Growth, a platform to provide companies with capital and growth resources; Ignite Series, in-person and on-demand leading content and events; and Octane Foundation for Innovation, focused on furthering Octane's mission while advancing diversity and inclusiveness. For more information about the organization, visit

.

