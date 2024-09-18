Vinsic's“Effective Nutrition” Series Win 2024 American Muse Design Awards

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, the winners of the 2024 MUSE Design Awards, one of the most prestigious international awards in the creative field, were announced. Vinsic, which is positioned as“Effective Nutrition,” stood out among numerous global competitors with its unique packaging design and brand – visual innovation, and won the 2024 MUSE Design Award in the United States







The MUSE Design Awards were established in 2015 by the International Awards Association (IAA) in the United States and are known as the“Oscars of the design world.” The 2024 MUSE Design Awards attracted over 8,700 entries from around the world.







Vinsic's“Effective Nutrition” series, which won the MUSE Design Award, combines packaging design with the brand's visual symbol, the“target,” creating a distinct visual identity for precision nutrition. This visual symbol is prominently applied to the center of the bottle's design, making it the focal point, enhancing the brand's visual impact, and further reinforcing its memorability.













While maintaining the basic form of its visual symbol, Vinsic flexibly adjusts colors and functional patterns on the product labels to precisely convey the characteristics of different products, helping consumers make quick decisions, thereby strengthening the connection between the brand and its customers. Additionally, Vinsic incorporates eco-friendly concepts into its packaging design by using recyclable PET materials, complemented by a premium frosted finish, offering consumers a dual sensory experience of sight and touch.

Vinsic has always adhered to its core philosophy of“effective nutrition” and has continuously launched health products to meet the diverse needs of consumers. The upgraded packaging design of the“Effective Nutrition” series, which won the MUSE Design Award, demonstrates Vinsic's ongoing innovation in the global health sector, providing effective dietary supplements to consumers worldwide.