The Clock Is Ticking For Businesses To Meet Sustainability Targets

(MENAFN- 3BL) The coming of September means the start of the school season in the U.S. and also the end of peak summer vacation time. Business activity picks up and many corporations start to think about business plans and budgets for the coming year because 2025 will be here before we know it!

Along with setting goals for sales and profits, many companies will be reviewing their sustainability strategies and measuring the progress they've made toward hitting 2030 targets tied to the Paris Agreement on limiting carbon emissions. In our Top Stories this issue, we focus on the urgency many companies and industries are feeling as 2030 gets closer. In an editorial in Plastics News, editor Don Loepp says,“It's time for everyone to get serious about sustainability,” citing the need for plastics manufacturers to look beyond packaging to focus on plastics used in automotive, health care and other industries. He says,“To date, the medical market isn't facing looming requirements to reuse or recycle its plastics, but change is coming.”

One of the most recognizable users of plastics around the world is The LEGO Group, which has been producing LEGO bricks for millions of happy children, and adults, since 1958. A recent article in ESG News highlights a new campaign being launched by LEGO to promote brick reuse and expanded recycling programs. The“Keep the Play Alive” campaign encourages passing on bricks to promote creativity and reduce waste, and the company is expanding its recycling and trade-in programs to make brick repurposing easier. In addition, LEGO has set a goal of producing LEGO products from renewable and recycled materials by 2032.

In an article in CEO World Magazine, reporter Christina DiArcangelo highlights the urgent need for global CEOs to embed sustainability into their core business operations. She says,“The role of corporate leadership in driving sustainability and corporate responsibility has never been more critical.” The article also highlights the business case for sustainability, including meeting investor expectations for ESG criteria and robust sustainability strategies.

Opportunities for companies to utilize new clean technologies are abundant and can help CEOs meet their sustainability goals. In an article in BBN Times, technology reporter Daniel Hall reviews a range of new sustainable technologies and innovations that will help shape the future of industry and introduce solutions to ecological issues. He writes,“These technologies range from clean energy technologies such as wind, solar, biomass and hydro energy, and green manufacturing, among others, to circular economies and smart grids... and are transforming how businesses function for the better for the environment.”

The G&A team is well rested after our summer vacations and we are ready and eager to help you set sustainability strategies and goals for 2025, including monitoring the progress on your 2030 targets.

