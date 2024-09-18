Successful Complex Knee Reconstruction Surgery Restores Patient’s Mobility

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Dubai, 18 Sep 2024: Zulekha Hospital Dubai is pleased to share the successful and recovery of a Pakistani expat living in the UAE, Ms. Sadia Kashif, who visited the hospital to consult Dr. Chidananda P. Shivashankar - Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon with a complex knee injury following a road traffic accident. Sadia was moved to Zulekha Hospital Dubai for advanced care after initially receiving treatment at another hospital.

She sustained a closed fracture-dislocation of the left knee, including a fracture of the fibular head, tear of both the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and neuropraxia of the common peroneal nerve (in this condition the conduction of nerve impulses is blocked in the injured area. Motor and sensory conduction are partially or entirely lost). At Zulekha Hospital her Initial non-operative treatment included immobilization and physiotherapy to promote soft tissue recovery and to regain range of motion. Spontaneous improvement of the neuropraxia was also seen with this. However, despite these efforts, she continued to experience knee instability and was wheelchair-bound due to the fear of falling.

Dr. Chidananda recommended advanced diagnostics, including MRI, nerve conduction studies (NCS), and Doppler ultrasound as investigations, to further refine the understanding of the injury and take a judicious decision on the next course of treatments to be done.

He shared, “To ensure effective and rapid recovery, we did a single-stage arthroscopy-assisted reconstruction of both the ACL and PCL using allograft for her. Post the surgery she was advised initial movements and protected walking was also allowed from the first day itself. A structured physiotherapy program over the subsequent months enabled Sadia to regain full mobility and return to pre-injury activity levels.”

Eight months post-surgery, Sadia shares, “I have returned to my routine activities with no support and I am very thankful for the right diagnosis, treatment and care given to me at Zulekha Hospital.”

Speaking of the complexity of the case, Dr. Chidananda stated, “This case highlights the efficacy of single-stage arthroscopic reconstruction in managing complex knee injuries involving multiple ligament tears, fibular fractures, and nerve injuries. The combined injury of ACL and PCL tears, especially in the context of knee dislocation, nerve injury and fibular fracture are very challenging. Our successful outcome demonstrates the effectiveness of single-stage arthroscopic reconstruction in facilitating early recovery for such patients. I am grateful for the excellent support from Dr. Chetan and our dedicated nursing and physiotherapy teams."

Dr. Chidananda led the surgical team, with crucial support from Dr. Chetan Prakash Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon at the hospital, the nursing staff, and the physiotherapy team. This collaborative effort underscores the team’s commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative care for complex orthopedic injuries.

About Zulekha Healthcare Group:

Zulekha Healthcare Group is a Superbrand among the forerunners in UAE healthcare. Today the Group includes two multidisciplinary hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as UAE medical centers and pharmacies providing specialized services and treatments in over 30 disciplines. Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practices, and received the prestigious Dubai Quality Award as well, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society.

Media Contacts:

Sameena Khanam – Deputy Director Brand & Corporate Communications



MENAFN18092024004613010418ID1108690556