Altura Credit Union Offers Emergency Loans To Southern California Residents Impacted By Wildfires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) By offering our Wildfire Emergency Loan, we can directly assist our members and the local community, providing some relief and support during this difficult time.” - Jennifer Binkley-Heiting, President and CEO at Altura Credit UnionRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the devastating Airport, Bridge, and Line wildfires, Altura Credit Union is providing relief to their Members and Southern California residents affected by wildfires with its Wildfire Emergency Loan program.



Designed to help individuals and families recover, applicants must reside in an evacuation zone and meet Altura's credit qualification criteria. The Wildfire Emergency Loan offers:





.0% APR: No interest will be charged on these loans

.90 Day Payment Grace Period: No Payments for the First 90 Days

.Loan Amount: Up to $1,500

.Term: 18 months



"We understand the hardships faced by individuals and families displaced or impacted by the wildfires,” said Jennifer Binkley-Heiting, President and CEO at Altura Credit Union.“By offering our Wildfire Emergency Loan, we can directly assist our members and the local community, providing some relief and support during this difficult time."



To apply for a Wildfire Emergency Loan or learn more, please visit or contact Altura Credit Union at 866-787-8634.



We encourage you to share this information with anyone in an evacuation zone who might need assistance.



The Altura Credit Union team continues to look for ways to provide more one-of-a-kind experiences for their Members and for people living in Riverside County. Through sponsorships and community-based events, Altura hopes to strengthen its relationship with local communities and bring to life its mission of Enriching Lives and Empowering Dreams.



Altura has been a trusted partner to over 198,000 Members since 1957, offering all the services expected from a full-service financial institution, such as checking and savings accounts; auto loans; and home and personal loans.



For more information on Altura Credit Union, visit , or call 1-888-883-7228.

