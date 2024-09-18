Airtel Payments Bank Appoints Amar Kumar As Chief Compliance Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18 September 2024: Airtel Payments today announced the appointment of Amar Kumar Kakarlapudi as its new Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Amar will play a crucial part in further strengthening the Bank\'s compliance framework and ensuring seamless alignment with regulatory and statutory requirements.



As Chief Compliance Officer, Amar will serve as a key partner for the Bank in meeting core and non-core compliance requirements, be a significant interface between the bank and regulatory authorities, while establishing a strong compliance and regulatory framework. He will work directly with Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank to advance the Bank\'s commitment to regulatory excellence and governance.



Speaking about the appointment, Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said \"We are delighted to welcome Amar to our team. His extensive experience in regulatory compliance and leadership will be instrumental in shaping our approach to navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. Amar\'s proven track record will help us continue to foster trust with our customers and partners, upholding the highest standards of regulatory excellence.\"



Amar Kumar, Chief Compliance officer at Airtel Payments Bank, said \"I am thrilled to join Airtel Payments Bank at such a transformative time. Compliance is fundamental to building trust, and I look forward to working with the team to enhance our compliance framework. My goal is to contribute to the Bank\'s mission of advancing digital financial inclusion across India while upholding the highest standards of regulatory integrity.\"



With over 24 years of experience in the banking sector, Amar brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. He has held prominent positions at institutions including Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, JP Morgan Chase & State Bank of India. In his last role, Amar served as Vice President - Compliance at Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, where he led various strategic compliance initiatives. Prior to his banking career, Amar served in the Indian Air Force for six years, further enriching his leadership and discipline.



Known for his deep expertise in compliance, regulatory reporting, AML/KYC, and data protection, Amar holds a postgraduate degree from SMU and a host of professional certifications, including CBCP, CAMS, CFE, CAIIB, ISO 27001, FIP, CIPP(E/US), CIPM, and DCPP. These accomplishments will enable him to drive the Bank\'s compliance efforts to new heights.

