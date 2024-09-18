Riyadh Welcomes UNGA Resolution Against Israel's Unlawful Presence In Palestine
9/18/2024 7:14:13 PM
RIYADH, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the UN General Assembly adoption of a resolution on ending unlawful presence of Israeli Occupation in the Palestinian territories.
In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry stressed the need of taking practical and reliable steps to reach a fair and inclusive solution to the Palestinian cause, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and the international resolutions legitimacy.
This ensures Palestinian people's right to self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement. (end)
