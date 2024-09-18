Riyadh Welcomes UNGA Resolution Against Israel's Unlawful Presence In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the UN General Assembly adoption of a on ending unlawful presence of Israeli in the Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia's Foreign stressed the need of taking practical and reliable steps to reach a fair and inclusive solution to the Palestinian cause, in line with the Arab Peace Initiative and the international resolutions legitimacy.

This ensures Palestinian people's right to self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement. (end)

fas







MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108690138