Cambria Introduces Four New Designs That Combine the Natural Beauty of Stone with Unparalleled Performance

Cambria, the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, proudly unveils four new designs that showcase the company's commitment to innovation and design excellence. These latest additions reflect the brand's dedication to combining the timeless beauty of natural stone with the superior performance of quartz, continuing to set new industry standards.

“At Cambria, we pride ourselves on our commitment to listening to the market and studying global design trends,” said EVP of Design Summer Kath.“These new designs reflect our dedication to meeting market demands and popular colorways while expanding our innovative and proprietary InvernessTM textural design aesthetic. By introducing a rich dark option and a warm mid-tone, we've ensured that there's something for everyone in this latest collection.”

Avalene TM

The four new designs-AvaleneTM, Inverness BlakeleyTM, Inverness Stonestreet TM, and Everleigh WarmTM-demonstrate Cambria's ability to respond to market demands for beautifully designed surfaces while pushing the boundaries of what is possible with quartz.

AvaleneTM

Avalene introduces a design reminiscent of a classic white marble with soft veining, a stunning addition to Cambria's extensive palette. It features subtle deep green veins traversing a cool white background infused with elegant charcoal marbling and swirling gray hues. Avalene meets the growing demand for designs that incorporate natural-looking materials into homes, filling a gap in the palette for designs with green accents that are also neutral. Available in Jumbo-sized slabs, polished and Cambria Matte® finishes, and 2cm and 3cm, Avalene is part of the Marble CollectionTM in Cambria's Signature Series.

Inverness BlakeleyTM

Inverness Blakeley offers a sophisticated balance of taupes, soft gray tones, and a crisp white background, creating a captivating blend of warm and cool tones. Delicate debossed InvernessTM veins add subtle contrast and texture, catering to the demand for designs with movement that are more understated in color and pattern. This design, which is available in Jumbo-sized slabs, polished and Cambria Matte® finishes, and 2cm and 3cm, is part of the Marble CollectionTM in Cambria's Luxury Series.

Inverness StonestreetTM

Inverness Stonestreet is a luxurious dark design featuring a deep charcoal gray and black background with soft creamy whites and rich InvernessTM veins. This design meets the market trend for darker, textured surfaces while offering the superior performance of quartz. Available in Jumbo-sized slabs, Cambria SatinTM finish, and 2cm and 3cm, Inverness Stonestreet is part of the Black Marble CollectionTM in the Coordinates Series.

Everleigh WarmTM

Everleigh Warm expands on the popular EverleighTM design, introducing a warm background with gray and sand-honey hues. This design blends bold patterns with soft, tone-on-tone elements, aligning with the shift toward warmer, more organic interior environments. Everleigh Warm is available in Jumbo-sized slabs, polished and Cambria Matte® finishes, and 1cm, 2cm, and 3cm, and is part of the Marble CollectionTM in the Luxury Series, with an option for bookmatching.

Expansion of 1cm Thickness

Cambria offers a newly curated design palette in 1cm thickness, now available in 19 iconic designs. This thinner option is perfect for a variety of applications, including weight-sensitive installations, bookmatching, backsplashes, fireplaces, showers, wall cladding, and thermoforming. Three of the added designs-Brittanicca Gold WarmTM, Brittanicca WarmTM, and Skara BraeTM-can be backlit. The 1cm thickness offers versatility for creative and functional uses. To explore the designs available in 1cm, visit CambriaUSA/1CM.

For more information on these new designs and to find a Cambria dealer near you, visit CambriaUSA.

About Cambria

Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, offering a wide range of designs made from exceptionally pure quartz. As a family-owned company, Cambria is committed to providing innovative solutions for the building and design industry while prioritizing customer satisfaction. With a nationwide network of showrooms and distribution centers, Cambria continues to revolutionize the industry with its superior quartz surfaces. Cambria's innovative quartz designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found at Find a Retailer or by visiting CambriaUSA. #MyCambria

For more information about Cambria and its American-made quartz surfaces, visit CambriaUSA or contact Kathy Jalivay, Director, Public Relations (763-486-5179, ...).



Media Note: Slab and lifestyle images are available upon request.

