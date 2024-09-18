Smart Education Market To Grow By USD 486.2 Billion (2024-2028) With AI Powered Evolution And Boost From E Learning - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global smart education market

size is estimated to grow by USD 486.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

20.44%

during the forecast period.

Rising focus toward e-learning

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

continuous focus on new product development. However,

budget constraints in emerging countries

Key market players include Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Paradiso Solutions, Pearson Plc, Promethean World Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., SkyPrep Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Academics and Corporate), Component (Service, Software, and Hardware), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Paradiso Solutions, Pearson Plc, Promethean World Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., SkyPrep Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Several vendors are introducing innovative products to capitalize on the expanding smart education market. Notable announcements include SMART Technologies' SMART Learning Suite software and SMART Learning Suite Online, designed to facilitate hybrid teaching and provide easy access to lesson contents. SMART's Document Camera 550 and Podium 624 cater to enhancing visual instruction and effective communication, respectively. In response to the shift towards virtual classrooms, Blackboard launched the Self-Service Portal for quick implementation. Adobe's updates to Lightroom, Premier Pro, After Effects, InDesign, and Adobe XD further enrich the educational experience. Rapid product development is a key focus, contributing to the market's growth in the forecast period.



The Smart Education Market is experiencing significant trends in blended learning and multichannel methods. This approach combines tutor-led activities with videos, online exercises, and in-person conversations. Students benefit from deep topic comprehension through visuals and social learning. Corporate training is embracing this cost-effective training solution, using software and hardware for e-learning materials. Instructor-led training, rotation model, and online lab models are popular. Benefits include personalized tutors, favorable initiatives, and technology integration. Segmental analysis reveals that industry verticals are adopting digitization, with a multichannel process that includes digital tasks and face-to-face discussions. Despite the advantages, lack of awareness in some education sectors remains a challenge. The Learning Management System facilitates the e-learning process, with recording lectures and personalized doubt sessions available for students. Hybrid learning processes, such as the favorable fusion of online and in-person training, are also gaining traction. Digital learning technologies offer cost-effective training solutions, with benefits including deep topic comprehension, social learning, and the flexibility to learn at one's own pace. Tutors and fellow learners contribute to enriched virtual models, making learning more engaging and effective. The adoption of digitization in education is a game-changer, with the return on investment making it an attractive option for students and corporations alike.

Market

Challenges



In many developing countries like Brazil, India, Guyana, and China, implementing smart education systems in classrooms is a costly endeavor due to the high expenses of purchasing and maintaining necessary devices. These expenses strain the budgets of schools, particularly in emerging countries where hardware and software procurement costs are high. Government authorities play a crucial role in integrating hardware systems into public education institutions at subsidized rates. While some educational institutions allocate substantial budgets for technology integration, those with limited resources may not be able to afford the investment and ongoing maintenance costs of learning management systems (LMS). Furthermore, hidden costs associated with LMS implementation add to the financial burden. Consequently, many institutions continue to rely on traditional education methods, hindering the growth of the smart education market in emerging regions, particularly in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, during the forecast period. The Smart Education Market is experiencing significant growth as virtual classrooms and digital learning solutions gain popularity. However, challenges persist in areas like in-person instruction, learner motivation, and technical support. Corporate sector investments in education technology are driving demand for personalized solutions using AI, machine learning, mobile devices, and internet access. Cloud computing technologies like content delivery networks and virtual learning environments are essential. Challenges include content availability, user acceptance, security, and educational institution readiness. Key players include Skillsoft, Cegos, D2L, GP Strategies, NIIT, Kallidus, Saba Software, AllenComm, Learning Pool, and various content delivery networks. Universities must adapt to these trends, or risk being left behind. AR and VR technologies offer exciting possibilities for future developments.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This smart education market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Academics 1.2 Corporate



2.1 Service

2.2 Software 2.3 Hardware



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Academics-

Higher education institutions and K-12 schools are integrating advanced EdTech tools to enhance the learning experience and stay competitive in the education market. Universities are investing in smart education solutions to lower costs, optimize technology usage, and achieve strategic goals. Next-gen Learning Management Systems (LMS) and AI-based programs are popular choices. Analytics is also being widely used for data-driven decisions in investments, enrollment, teaching, and staffing. K-12 schools are adopting smart education to shift focus from conventional methods to student-oriented learning, automating operational activities, and fostering intellectual skills. Companies are partnering with schools to provide integrated learning solutions, particularly in STEM subjects and primary education. The global smart education market is growing as institutions recognize the benefits of personalized and adaptive learning.

Research Analysis

Blended learning represents the future of education, combining the best of traditional classroom instruction and online learning. This multichannel method utilizes tutor-led activities, videos, online exercises, in-person conversations, visuals, and more to enhance deep topic comprehension. Social learning through interactions with fellow learners and tutors adds value to the experience. The adoption of digitization makes education more cost-effective and accessible, with digital tasks and virtual classrooms replacing some in-person instruction. Investments in education technology, including digital learning solutions and artificial intelligence, continue to grow in the corporate sector. Benefits include increased flexibility, personalized learning, and improved engagement. The process is not limited to web-based learning but can include a mix of online and in-person instruction, using various learning materials to cater to diverse learning styles.

Market Research Overview

The Smart Education Market is witnessing a significant shift towards blended learning, a multichannel method that combines both online and in-person education. This approach includes tutor-led activities, videos, online exercises, and in-person conversations, among other elements. The benefits of this approach include deep topic comprehension through social learning, cost-effective training, and a personalized learning experience. Digital learning technologies, such as Learning Management Systems, Instructor-Led Training, and various models like the rotation model, Flex model, and Online lab model, are driving the adoption of digitization in the education sector. E-learning materials, corporate training, and personalized tutors are essential components of this process. The education delivery system is evolving, with complete online platforms, virtual classes, and web-based learning supplementing traditional classroom instruction. The corporate sector is investing heavily in digital learning solutions, with favorable initiatives like NEA grant funds and local affiliate members supporting this trend. The use of technology integration, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobile devices, and internet access, is revolutionizing the education landscape. Personalized learning solutions, learner motivation, technical support, content availability, user acceptance, and security are key considerations in this digital transformation. However, the lack of awareness and adoption of digitization in certain industry verticals and education sectors remains a challenge. The education sector must address this issue to reap the full benefits of the smart education market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Academics

Corporate

Component



Service



Software

Hardware

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

