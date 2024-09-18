Nashville Entrepreneur Freshens Up Music City's Laundry Scene With Five-Unit Tide Cleaners Investment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Patrick introduces iconic laundry brand franchise to Nashville, kicking off expansion in the Southeast

- Jason Patrick, Principal of Patrick Capital Ventures, LLCNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seasoned Nashville entrepreneur Jason Patrick and his son James Patrick, is giving Music City's laundry scene a fresh spin with a five-unit investment in Tide Cleaners , the leader in on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning services. This ambitious expansion marks the brand's debut in Nashville, pressing forward to transform the city's laundry landscape.The five new Tide Cleaners locations will offer a full range of premium services, from meticulous dry cleaning of delicate fabrics to everyday wash-and-fold laundry. Each location is designed with customer convenience in mind, featuring valet carside service, 24/7 drop-off and pickup, and home delivery in select areas. The new stores will also specialize in wedding dress preservation, leather garment care and household items such as comforters and curtains.“Tide Cleaners' innovative approach and commitment to customer satisfaction perfectly align with our values of excellence and community service,” said Patrick.“We're excited to bring this trusted brand to Nashville, providing residents with the convenience, quality and exceptional service they deserve.”Patrick is the principal of Patrick Capital Ventures, LLC and has nearly 30 years of experience in sales and operations. As the owner of Express Employment Professionals in Nashville for the past 14 years, he has guided his office to the prestigious Platinum Circle of Excellence, placing it among the top 20 franchises across a network of 850 locations.Patrick Capital Ventures' investment in Tide Cleaners marks a significant expansion of his business interests and brings additional job opportunities to Nashville. Supported by his wife, Christi, an expert in franchise development, and his son James, this venture underscores the Patrick family's commitment to the local community.As part of the Procter & Gamble (P&G) family, Tide Cleaners is redefining the laundry and dry-cleaning sector with its focus on quality, innovation, and customer care. With over 200 locations nationwide, Tide Cleaners has become the go-to brand for superior laundry services. The company's expansion strategy includes innovative offerings such as drive-thru service, same-day turnaround, and a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to manage their orders from anywhere.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, stands as America's premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals. For more information about Tide Cleaners franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise .About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tide® has been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tide® brand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners .# # #

